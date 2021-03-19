Los Angeles Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma says LeBron James should have “at least” 8 MVPs

LOS ANGELES – LeBron James has received the NBA MVP award four times in his career, and highest score for the third time ever with Wilt Chamberlain, but one of his teammates, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, says that James should have that double. At least.

“The NBA MVP is a very political award,” said Kuzma after the Lakers’ victory in 116-105 over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. Bron should have been the MVP at least eight, nine, ten times. Everyone knows that.’

James’s team officially started the campaign for the 36-year-old, now in his 18th season, to win his fifth after being blinded with 37 points on 14-of-22 shots, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in the win at the team. owned by Michael Jordan, one of only three players in history with more MVPs than James.



1 Related

When asked about Kuzma’s claim, James admitted that he felt he had been rejected in the past, but refused to state how much he felt he deserved to win.

“I should have more than four, I think,” James said. “But … I’m not thinking about it or crying about it, or whatever the case is. I’m just trying to get into the next season and be the MVP and get talked about it. [for] weather. I bet a lot of the best players who have played this game feel like they should have more too, if you ask one of those guys.

“This is another chance for me to be recognized as the best player for that particular season, and this season. So hopefully I can just keep playing great basketball and see what happens at the end.”

The victory over the Hornets lifted LA to 4-0 since the All-Star break, with all those victories coming without Anthony Davis, who has been sidelined for over a month with a calf strain and tendinosis in his right leg. In those four games, James posted a double-double against Indiana, back-to-back triple-doubles against Golden State and Minnesota, and the aforementioned monster stat-line against Charlotte.

“He plays every night and I think sets a great tone for young players and the whole league that if he feels good he will be there and compete at a super high level and dominate the game,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said, “He’s the MVP of the league in my opinion, so far because of that mindset and what he’s doing for our team, and he’s just winning the game in so many ways. … He really does it all for us. “

It has been eight years since James last won the award after the 2012-13 season, his third season with the Miami Heat.

“It is a mistake for the voters to go season after season without voting for the best player in the league’s MVP,” said Vogel. “You know what I mean? That’s the easiest way to put it. There are other players who deserved it, but he’s the best player in the league for as long as I can remember. Maybe since his second, third year in the league. It’s just one of those things that’s unfortunate. It’s not right. And he should get it this year. He does it every night and nobody deserves it like that. “

Last season, when he came second for the award for the fourth time in his career – he finished with just 16 first place votes compared to the 85 first place votes the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo received – James admitted the result “pissed me off.” “

A month later, he won his fourth championship and achieved his fourth Final MVP.

“That may have started a fire under him subliminally, even though there is already a fire under him every time you’re in the playoffs,” said teammate Alex Caruso. “People vote for things, at the end of the day, players recognize greatness … I think the best player in the world today, yesterday, was LeBron.

“Obviously I might be a little biased about being his teammate and playing with him, but that’s just how I feel.”

Without outright proclaiming his right to the Maurice Podoloff Trophy for this season – averaging 25.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists while missing just one game so far – James admitted that the award was slightly is what he thinks about.

“It’s something,” he said. “It sure means something. I’m not going to sit here and say it doesn’t mean anything to me. And having been able to win it a few times in my career has always been special. … When I competed in my name with a number of of the best basketball players in the league this year, that would mean a lot.

“At my age, what I can do, what I’ve done all season, what I bring to the table on both sides of the floor every night, it would mean incredible to me, especially at this point in my career.”