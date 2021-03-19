Washington Football Team signs LB David Mayo, OL Tyler Larsen





Don’t look now, but the Washington Football Team has added two more former Carolina Panthers to their roster. On Thursday, Washington announced that they had done two small signings to improve their roster. They agreed to terms with linebacker David Mayo and center Tyler Larsen to join the roster of 90 men. These moves won’t be met with the same kind of fanfare as Curtis Samuel or William Jackson’s signings. It won’t even hit the level of the Ryan Fitzpatrick deal. But these two players could play a part in the selection of the Washington Football Team. Mayo has played with the New York Giants for the past two years, playing an average of 75 tackles, one pass defense, and one forced fumble per 16 games with them. He started in 15 of the 27 games he played in and while he’s probably best as a top backup, he can serve as a spot starter if needed. Mayo is only 27 years old, so he may still have untapped potential. He played under Ron Rivera for four seasons after being called up to Texas State in the fifth round, so he should be familiar with Rivera’s system. Maybe Jack Del Rio gets more out of him, but even if it doesn’t, Mayo is a good and probably cheap freelancer pickup service at the linebacker spot. As for Larsen, he has spent the past five seasons with the Panthers as a backup on the domestic offensive line. He was added to continue building depth along that unit. Larsen is 1.85 feet tall, 325 pounds and has appeared in 68 appearances during his career. It hasn’t started since 2018, but it has proven to be a solid backup. Larsen will have a chance to push Keith Ismael for the back-up middle place and will likely compete with Wes Martin for a selection spot. This is not a great asset, but it is one that improves the depth of the team and adds an experienced player inexpensively. We’ll see soon what Mayo and Larsen can do, but if all goes well, they should be given the chance to make it to the 53-man squad. Mayo is probably the better bet for the team to make, just because he was a decent starter for the Giants in 2019 before being relegated to backup service in 2020, but Washington probably isn’t investing too much in these guys. As the free shift progresses, expect even more from these bargain bin signings for Washington. They had success with them last year and after landing a few big fish they will likely try to improve their depth for the rest of the off season – unless they get a potential starter for the cheap.







