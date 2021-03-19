Battle Mountain tops Crested Butte to claim the state title





LOVELAND On the way to the third period, Battle Mountain goalkeeper Logan Gremmer knew there was no room for errors. His team was one behind. He had already left the puck in the net four times. A fifth would mean disaster. Across the ice, he got the help he needed. Jensen Rawlings tied the game, then Hunter Davis scored the game winner in extra time. A 5-4 win gave Battle Mountain the Class 4A state hockey title and the first hockey championship in school history. After celebrating with his teammates and receiving the state championship trophy, he made his way to the locker room when his emotions got the better of him. “I’m doing the best anyone can,” he said. He didn’t lie. He was in the pipeline on March 9 when Crested Butte defeated the Huskies 5-1. It was one of only two losses in the year for Battle Mountain, and it was a painful reminder they had to bring up on Thursday morning before heading to the Budweiser Events Center. “We brought it up this morning and talked about it briefly,” said coach Derek Byron. “We knew what to do to make it happen today. We made some adjustments and we had to play strong.” The Titans bounced well when Matthew Solanik fired the puck from the blue line and it sneaked through Gremmer. Wyatt Horn and Tyler Knox scored for the first period edge to give Huskies a 2-1 lead. Then a goal party broke out in the second half. The Titans scored two power play goals to regain the lead before each team added another team. Heading into the third period, the Titans held onto that one-goal lead and put all the pressure on Gremmer on his way to the third. “I was nervous, but I knew the hockey had stopped,” he said. And he did that for the rest of the night. Gremmer faced 12 shots between the third period and extra time and turned them all away. He watched as Rawlings scored on a goal fired from close to the blue line and bounced off Crested Butt goalkeeper TJ Wonnacott’s glove. Neither team was able to break the 4-4 tie at the time and they went overtime, a sudden death scenario where someone would claim their first hockey championship. The suspense didn’t last, as Davis scored the match winner just over two minutes in the extra period. “We just did what we had to do,” said Davis. “We know what we’re practicing and we just started playing like we always play.” The Huskies had previously played in two state championships, losing one to Cheyenne Mountain in 2002 and one to Regis Jesuit in 2008. “We wanted it so badly,” Davis said. “We’ve never had a hockey championship at Battle Mountain and we really wanted to beat Crested Butte after they beat us 5-1.” They got their redemption. And that makes the Huskies state hockey champions for the first time.







