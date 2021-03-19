Illinois vs. Drexel odds, line: 2021 NCAA Tournament picks, first round predictions from proven model





The best-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini rose to the 2021 NCAA tournament as one of the hottest teams in the nation and are priceless favorites against No. 16 seed Drexel Dragons in Friday afternoon’s Midwest Regional first round in Indianapolis. Sitting at # 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll and winners of 14 of the last 15, Illinois (23-6) knocked out five ranked opponents during its current seven-game winning streak. The Dragons (12-7) are participating in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years after winning the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament title as the sixth seed. Tip-off at Farmers Coliseum is at 1:15 PM ET. Friday’s winner will move to Loyola-Chicago or Georgia Tech in the second round. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Fighting Illini as the favorites of 22.5 points, while the over-under for total runs is 143.5 in Illinois vs. Drexel. Before choosing between Drexel and Illinois,check out college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model The SportsLine projection model simulates every Division I basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $ 2,500 for $ 100 players at its best rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned nearly $ 500 on all of the college’s top-rated basketball games this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns. Now the model has set its sights on Illinois vs. Drexel in the 2021 NCAA tournament. You can go to SportsLine to see the choicesHere are several opportunities for college basketballand trends for Drexel vs. Illinois: Spread Illinois vs. Drexel: Illinois -22.5

Illinois vs. Drexel over-under: 143.5 points

Money line Illinois vs. Drexel: Illinois -7000; Drexel +1600

IBL: The Illini have taken six wins over the top 10 teams, the most even in Big Ten history

DREX: The dragons have won four in a row and covered the scatter in each of them Why Illinois Can Cover The Fighting Illini have a 1-2 punch few teams can match with center Kofi Cockburn’s inside-outside tandem and guard Ayo Dosunmu. Cockburn was second to Dosunmu with a score of 17.3 points per game, while putting in a best 9.6 rebounds during the regular season. He had 16 double doubles and was the only player in the country to average 15 points and nine rebounds while shooting at least 65 percent of the field. Dosunmu wore a face mask during the Big Ten Tournament to protect a broken nose sustained late in the season, but he still averaged 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists during the three-game run to the conference title. He joined Magic Johnson as the only player in Big Ten history to have recorded multiple triple-doubles in conference play. As a first-team AP All-American, he has scored double-digit goals in 41 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the country. Why Drexel Can Cover The Dragons also rely on a junior guard in Camren Wynter, who had the average team-best total of 17.6 points and 5.6 assists during the regular season before winning the Most Excellent Player award in the CAA tournament. He shot 82.7 percent from the free-throw line and 42.5 percent from behind the arch, hitting 6 of the 11 3-pointers in the CAA tournament. Mate Okros is also a perimeter threat, having buried at least four 3-pointers in three of the last six games. Drexel needs strong performance from senior James Butler’s forward tandem and sophomore TJ Bickerstaff, who averaged 12.9 and 10.6 points, respectively. Butler averaged 9.2 rebounds and shot a total of 58.0 percent, while posting six double doubles in the season. Bickerstaff scored an average of 7.8 rebounds over the last four games. How to Make Illinois vs Drexel Picks The model leans over the total and projects that the teams combine for 148 points. It also says that one side of the spread hits in nearly 70 percent of the simulations. You can only see the choice at SportsLine So who wins Drexel vs. Illinois? And which side of the spread hits nearly 70 percent of the time?Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the computer model that crushed its basketball choices







