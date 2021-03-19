The wait is over! Marin prepares for some football – Marin Independent Journal

Terra Linda head soccer coach Dallas Hartwell will lead his team during practice at Terra Linda High School in San Rafael, California on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Sherry LaVars / Marin Independent Journal)

When football players across the county were able to put on pads for the first time in more than a year earlier this month, Tam High football coach Matthew LemMon noticed an immediate change in many of his student athletes.

When we first put pads on some of these kids who played for the freshmen is a whole different thing, but with the kids who played before, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a kid so happy in my entire life , ”Said LemMon. “In addition, their engagement has increased everywhere else. I teach and I have some of these kids, and since school started I see them running and then I see them in class and they are zoned and whatever and I have to bring them back.

“Now they have pads on and I see them in class and they are locked up, like they are waiting to answer any question,” he said. “So for me, when I tried to tell everyone it’s important to play, people said ok, yes of course they agreed, but now I can see firsthand the level of the difference there, which is just it. most wanted. I knew it was important, but I didn’t know it mattered that level.

Months of conditioning in cohorts, followed by a three-week sprint to get the game ready, will come to a head as prep football makes its long-awaited return on Friday night.

Everything looked a little bleak, but we managed to pull out a five-game season, said San Marin quarterback Jake Marshall. It’s going to be super fun to take to the field, play against a few MCAL teams, against people we know. I’ve been looking forward to it for the past seven months.

The season kicks off with Terra Linda on a journey to take on rival San Rafael in the annual Bell Game part of a full-fledged MCAL action this weekend.

The Bell Game will likely be played for the first time in week 1, San Rafael coach Mark Lubamersky said. Terra Linda and San Rafael right out of the gate. It will be great to return to football.

For the past three weeks, coaches have been racing against the clock to help their players shake off the rust of a 16-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s a unique year as half of the kids in the program have never played football, ”said Terra Linda coach Dallas Hartwell. ‘It has been more than a year since children were able to work on snapshots. It has been more than a year since children were able to make a transfer. It’s been over a year since you could even work on a bag on basic tackles. “

Despite dealing with the uncertainty of whether there would be a season at all for months, football players across the county continued to hold out hope and get work done.

I don’t know how other programs have fared, but I know that San Rafael and Terra Linda have had almost the entire roster off for workouts since June, Hartwell said. It was unbelievable given the doubts that have prevailed this season, especially in January things didn’t look very good, but kids kept coming out with vigor every day.

Rivalry matches, traditionally held during the last week of the regular season, have been rescheduled this year.

I know not all coaches were for it, but if we have a COVID situation in week 5, we can’t extend the season and lose the game, said Terra Linda athletic director Steve Farbstein.

Redwood and Tam are going off on Saturday. Novato and San Marin will battle it out this weekend.

The best part is that our first game is against Redwood? LemMon said. The bitter rival of forever? Are you telling me all kids aren’t stoked for everything? Oh, it’s the best time of the week.

A different feeling

While prep football played across the country is another step towards normalcy since the pandemic hit, the games are likely to look, sound and feel very different.

It’s just the reality to have some sloppy football, ”said Hartwell. “Some teams will be sloppier than others, so it’s the people who can become the best. We were just really focused on fundamentals, trying to protect football, getting good shots, and if we can do that better than the other team, we should come out and have a lot more chances.

Footballers had been conditioning in cohorts since July before California changed its stance at the 11th hour and gave the green light to play games this season. The first official practice day was March 1.

The lengthy layoffs and inability to perform plays or replicate game situations can lead to a lot of sales, penalties and missed assignments once the games start.

I just think people are going to have to be patient and understand that coaches and teams were in a really tough situation, Hartwell said. We have to be patient with the kids and we should all be very grateful that they played football here in the first place.

While pregame testing is not required because the Marins-adjusted number of cases is less than seven per 100,000 people, players will all be screened and have their temperature checked before taking the field. Dressing rooms will not be used this season, so players will travel to the game in full blocks and uniforms.

Field protocols require players to wear masks during play, in addition to mouthpieces designed to protect them from concussions. Players and coaches on the sidelines must keep their distance from each other.

MCAL schools typically allow two people per player to attend the games. San Rafael and Terra Linda will not be charging admissions this year, citing the unnecessary risk associated with changing money during the pandemic.

People are advised to bring their own bottled water as neither school has a snack bar this season.

Studies have shown that the risk of COVID-19 transmission at these events usually stems from post-game social interactions rather than the game itself, so parents and players will have to leave the venue shortly after the game ends.

With attendance limited, Marin schools are exploring the possibility of livestreaming games.

It’s just incredible that we were here and were able to do this, Hartwell said. It’s just great for the kids. I would just like to say that I am happy for the decision-makers that they made the right choice and that the people who advocate for this to happen deserve a lot of thanks.