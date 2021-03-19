Sports
Darien at the top of Greenwich, earns return trip to the FCIAC girls’ hockey final
DARIEN The Darien girls’ ice hockey team gets its shot at a second FCIAC championship in a row.
The best seeded Blue Wave took the lead by scoring two goals in a 16-second period at the end of the first period, then defeated No. 4 Greenwich 4-2 in the FCIAC semi-final on Thursday at the Darien Ice House .
Darien (9-2-1) will take on the winner of the late semi-final on Thursday between No. 2 New Canaan (10-1) and No. 3 Trumbull / St. Joseph (8-3-1) in the FCIAC Final Saturday at 4pm at the Darien Ice House.
FCIAC GIRLS HOCKEY TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Everyone is really excited, said Dariens Nelle Kniffin, a senior co-captain. There’s a lot to make up for as we lost two in a row (to New Canaan on March 6 and 9) which is a heartbreaker, but everyone is super pumped to show what we have and prove we deserve to to win.
The Cardinals closed with a record of 7-5-2.
The Darien team is always deep, they will always throw three lines at you, and they are well coached by those guys, said Greenwich coach Alex Lerchen. When it came down to it, we just didn’t run it.
Darien and Greenwich drew 1-1 last Friday when Cardinals goalkeeper Hannah Goldenberg made 47 saves in a fantastic attempt.
Goldenberg scored 42 saves in the game on Thursday and kept the cards close despite an outshot of 46-15.
She was solid tonight, Lerchen said Goaltending was no problem for us. All of our goalkeepers were great.
The Cardinals came out and took a 1-0 lead when sophomore Peyton Jelinek followed her own rebound to get the puck past Darien goalkeeper Claire Haupt (13 saves) with 7:49 left in the first period.
The Gulf dug in, kept the pressure high, and hit twice late in the first.
With 1:56 to play, Darien sophomore Gretchen Edwards scored the tying run with assists from freshman Maggie Bellissimo and sophomore Kelsey Brown.
Just 16 seconds later, a pass from senior co-captain Kate Bellissimo deviated from a defender and ended up on the stick of sophomore Chelsea Donovan, who scored to put Darien at 2-1.
One thing this team doesn’t miss is heart and you could see that in those 16 seconds, Kate Bellissimo said. Those girls, as soon as we descended a target, no heads went down and we were ready to grab one. That really says something.
After a scoreless second period, Brown and senior co-captain Kelly Raymond scored early in the third frame for a 4-1 lead.
Greenwich sophomore Caroline Lawrence replied to Raymonds to make it a two-goal deficit by 9:24, but the Cards couldn’t get any closer.
A Darien-New Canaan match in the FCIAC Championship match would be a rematch of last year’s final won by the Wave 3-1 and would be the fourth meeting of the season between the two rivals. The first three games were all decided by one goal, with New Canaan winning twice.
Darien faced Trumbull / St. Joseph once this winter and won 9-1. The Eagles have had a remarkable season, taking their first FCIAC playoff win on Monday when they defeated Stamford / Westhill / Staples 6-2 in the quarter-finals on Monday.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Nelle Kniffin, Darien: Kniffin had one assist on the score sheet and the senior forward helped control the pace of play for the Wave.
QUOTE
Jamie (coach Tropsa) always tells us to be aggressive and do what you can to get the puck back. Everyone really took that to heart, gave their all and tried to get shots on the net. They have a great keeper, so props to them, but we gave them a lot of pictures. Darien Senior Co-Captain Kate Bellissimo
No. 1 DARIEN 4, No. 4 GREENWICH 2
Greenwich 1 0 12
Darien 2 0 2 4
Green wich: Caroline Lawrence 1g, 1a; Peyton Jelinek 1 g; Darien: Kelsey Brown 1 g, 1a; Gretchen Edwards 1 g; Chelsea Donovan 1 g; Kelly Raymond 1 g; Maggie Bellissimo 1st; In the Kniffin 1a; Kate Bellissimo 1st; Olivia Toscano 1st.
Goals: G – Hannah Goldenberg 42 saves, D – Claire Haupt 13 saves
Records: Greenwich 7-5-2, Darien 9-2-1
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]