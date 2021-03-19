Darien at the top of Greenwich, earns return trip to the FCIAC girls’ hockey final

1 from 11 David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show more Show less 2 from 11 David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show more Show less 3 from 11 4 from 11 Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show more Show less 5 from 11 Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show more Show less 6 from 11 7 from 11 Dave Stewart / Dave Stewart Show more Show less 8 from 11 Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show more Show less 9 from 11 10 from 11 Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show more Show less 11 from 11

DARIEN The Darien girls’ ice hockey team gets its shot at a second FCIAC championship in a row.

The best seeded Blue Wave took the lead by scoring two goals in a 16-second period at the end of the first period, then defeated No. 4 Greenwich 4-2 in the FCIAC semi-final on Thursday at the Darien Ice House .

Darien (9-2-1) will take on the winner of the late semi-final on Thursday between No. 2 New Canaan (10-1) and No. 3 Trumbull / St. Joseph (8-3-1) in the FCIAC Final Saturday at 4pm at the Darien Ice House.

FCIAC GIRLS HOCKEY TOURNAMENT BRACKET

Everyone is really excited, said Dariens Nelle Kniffin, a senior co-captain. There’s a lot to make up for as we lost two in a row (to New Canaan on March 6 and 9) which is a heartbreaker, but everyone is super pumped to show what we have and prove we deserve to to win.

The Cardinals closed with a record of 7-5-2.

The Darien team is always deep, they will always throw three lines at you, and they are well coached by those guys, said Greenwich coach Alex Lerchen. When it came down to it, we just didn’t run it.

Darien and Greenwich drew 1-1 last Friday when Cardinals goalkeeper Hannah Goldenberg made 47 saves in a fantastic attempt.

Goldenberg scored 42 saves in the game on Thursday and kept the cards close despite an outshot of 46-15.

She was solid tonight, Lerchen said Goaltending was no problem for us. All of our goalkeepers were great.

The Cardinals came out and took a 1-0 lead when sophomore Peyton Jelinek followed her own rebound to get the puck past Darien goalkeeper Claire Haupt (13 saves) with 7:49 left in the first period.

The Gulf dug in, kept the pressure high, and hit twice late in the first.

With 1:56 to play, Darien sophomore Gretchen Edwards scored the tying run with assists from freshman Maggie Bellissimo and sophomore Kelsey Brown.

Just 16 seconds later, a pass from senior co-captain Kate Bellissimo deviated from a defender and ended up on the stick of sophomore Chelsea Donovan, who scored to put Darien at 2-1.

One thing this team doesn’t miss is heart and you could see that in those 16 seconds, Kate Bellissimo said. Those girls, as soon as we descended a target, no heads went down and we were ready to grab one. That really says something.

After a scoreless second period, Brown and senior co-captain Kelly Raymond scored early in the third frame for a 4-1 lead.

Greenwich sophomore Caroline Lawrence replied to Raymonds to make it a two-goal deficit by 9:24, but the Cards couldn’t get any closer.

A Darien-New Canaan match in the FCIAC Championship match would be a rematch of last year’s final won by the Wave 3-1 and would be the fourth meeting of the season between the two rivals. The first three games were all decided by one goal, with New Canaan winning twice.

Darien faced Trumbull / St. Joseph once this winter and won 9-1. The Eagles have had a remarkable season, taking their first FCIAC playoff win on Monday when they defeated Stamford / Westhill / Staples 6-2 in the quarter-finals on Monday.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Nelle Kniffin, Darien: Kniffin had one assist on the score sheet and the senior forward helped control the pace of play for the Wave.

QUOTE

Jamie (coach Tropsa) always tells us to be aggressive and do what you can to get the puck back. Everyone really took that to heart, gave their all and tried to get shots on the net. They have a great keeper, so props to them, but we gave them a lot of pictures. Darien Senior Co-Captain Kate Bellissimo

No. 1 DARIEN 4, No. 4 GREENWICH 2

Greenwich 1 0 12

Darien 2 0 2 4

Green wich: Caroline Lawrence 1g, 1a; Peyton Jelinek 1 g; Darien: Kelsey Brown 1 g, 1a; Gretchen Edwards 1 g; Chelsea Donovan 1 g; Kelly Raymond 1 g; Maggie Bellissimo 1st; In the Kniffin 1a; Kate Bellissimo 1st; Olivia Toscano 1st.

Goals: G – Hannah Goldenberg 42 saves, D – Claire Haupt 13 saves

Records: Greenwich 7-5-2, Darien 9-2-1