Start of KU football spring training delayed by one week

Kansas soccer team players will have to wait an extra week before starting spring training.

KU announced on Thursday that the first day of the spring schedule had been moved to March 30, seven days later than previously planned. The delay is intended to give KU more time to hire a new athletic director and allow that person to evaluate the program more thoroughly, interim athletics director Kurt Watson said in a press release.

The original spring football calendar was drawn up by former head coach Les Miles with a start date of March 23. Miles left KU earlier this month after reports surfaced of sexual harassment allegations against him while he was the head coach at LSU, and Athletic Director Jeff Long stepped down a few days later.

Watson said in the release that he spoke with interim head coach Emmett Jones and others in the track and field before deciding to delay the start of spring football.

This decision was made simply on what’s best for the football program during this interim period, Watson said. … Coach Jones is eager to get started on the football field, but he agrees that delaying a week is the right decision.

Chancellor Douglas Girod said earlier this month that once there was a permanent athletic director, that person would determine next steps in the quest for Miles replacement with KUs.

Under NCAA rules, KU football will practice 15 times this spring, culminating in a spring game scheduled for May 1 at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks had no spring practices or scrimmages in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More details about the spring game, including kick-off time and attendance plans, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.