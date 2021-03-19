Girls top ice hockey performers / games to watch

Kate Bellissimo, Darien: Bellissimo had a hat-trick and an assist when best-seeded Blue Wave eliminated Ridgefield / Danbury 9-0 in the FCIAC quarter-finals on Monday at the Darien Ice House.

Thora Clark, Simsbury: Clark came through in the clutch when she scored the match-binding and match-winning goals in the closing minutes of a 3-2 win over the Suffield co-op on Friday in Enfield. Clark equalized with 1:17 to go and put Simsbury ahead with 43.9 seconds on the clock. Mackenzie Chapman assisted with both goals.

Sidney Falterer, Fairfield Cooperative: Falterer, a senior goalkeeper, amassed 70 saves in Fairfield’s 5-1 loss to New Canaan in the quarter-finals of FCIAC on Monday night. Falterer’s performance kept the game close at 2-1 for the two periods before the Rams took off.

Meadow Gilchrist, Stamford / Westhill / Staples: Gilchrist, a Westhill junior, scored all four goals in the SWS co-op’s 4-3 win at Fairfield on Saturday. She also scored and assisted in a 6-2 defeat to Trumbull / St. Joseph in the quarter-finals of FCIAC on Monday.

Hannah Goldenberg, Greenwich: The senior goalkeeper scored 47 saves when the Cardinals tied Darien 1-1 to Hamill Rink in Greenwich on Friday. The Blue Wave surpassed Greenwich 48-14. Goldenberg also made 15 saves and earned a shutout on Monday in the Cardinals’ 8-0 win over Wilton / Norwalk in the quarterfinals of FCIAC.

Elsa Haakonsen, Trumbull / St. Joseph: The freshman goalie continued to shine as she made 37 saves against 39 shots in the Eagles’ 6-2 win over Stamford / Westhill / Staples in the FCIAC quarter-finals at Shelton on Monday. It was the Eagles’ first-ever FCIAC playoff win.

Kaleigh Harden, New Canaan: The junior scored twice in the third period when the Rams overcame an upset Fairfield bid 5-1 in the quarter-finals of FCIAC on Monday. Her first goal came 10 seconds into the third, as New Canaan clung to a 2-1 lead. Harden also assisted Courtney O’Connell’s opening goal in the first period.

Logan Lada, Avon / Southington co-op: Lada, a senior from Southington High, had a 126-minute, 28-second shutout streak, including wins over Suffield’s co-op 6-0 and Hall / Conard 4-0. The shutout streak ended on Monday, but Lada and the Nighthawks still had a 3-2 victory over previously unbeaten Simsbury. It was Avon’s very first victory over the Trojans.

Shelby Little, Avon / Southington co-op: Little, a junior defender for Avon, had seven points on four goals and three assists when the Nighthawks beat the Suffield co-op and Hall / Conard in back-to-back games.

Megan McCarthy, Trumbull / St. Joseph: McCarthy had a hat-trick when the Eagles beat Stamford / Westhill / Staples 6-2 in Monday’s FCIAC quarter-final at Shelton. Two of McCarthy’s goals came during the third period to give Trumbull some kisses in what had been a close game.

Maren Riley, ETB: Maren Riley, ETB’s junior goalkeeper, collected 31 saves in a brilliant performance when the Storm Simsbury tied 1-1 on Saturday night. Simsbury had won all eight games prior to the deadlock. Riley has a save percentage of .914 in eight games.

Kate Zangre, Ridgefield / Danbury: Zangre, a senior, scored the Tigers’ winning goal 4-3 overtime against Wilton / Norwalk last Friday at the Winter Garden.





GAMES TO WATCH

FCIAC semifinal: Greenwich vs. Darien at Darien Ice House, 4:45 PM: A playoff encounter between two regular FCIAC contenders comes on the heels of their 1-1 deadlock last Friday.

FCIAC Semifinal: Trumbull / St. Joseph vs. New Canaan at Darien Ice House, 7:15 pm: Trumbull / St. Joseph had a fantastic season, scoring the league’s first playoff win on Monday. The new Canaan team has won nine consecutive games and is looking forward to its fourth consecutive trip to the league final.

FCIAC championship game, Saturday, TBA: Darien and New Canaan have won the last two conference finals, with New Canaan beating Greenwich in 2019 and Darien beating New Canaan in 2020.

CCC First Round: No. 5 Hall / Conard vs. No. 4 ETB Storm in Newington, Monday, 7:40 PM, and No. 6 Northwest Catholc / Mercy vs. No. 3 Suffield Co-Agent at Enfield Twin Rinks, Monday, 8:40 PM: CCC’s regular season has been a rollercoaster ride with numerous single-goal matches, so when the tournament follows, it’s going to be a wild week.

SCC Semifinals: No. 4 Masuk co-op vs. No. 1 West Haven / SHA on Bennett Rink, Tuesday, 5pm, and No. 3 Milford co-op vs. No. 2 Guilford at Northford Ice Pavilion, Tuesday 6 p.m. The SCC tournament has unfortunately been reduced to just four teams as the co-ops Amity, Hamden and Daniel Hand have all been shut down due to COVID-19 protocols. Undefeated West Haven / SHA, which itself is returning from quarantine, and defending champion Guilford are the two best seeds. The final will take place on Thursday, March 25 at 6 p.m. on Bennett Rink.

CCC semifinals: Wednesday: No. 1 Simsbury, the conference champion’s defending champion, and No. 2 Avon / Southington co-op will play the semifinals.

– Dave Stewart