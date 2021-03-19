Cincinnati Bengals contracts OT Riley Reiff to help protect Joe Burrow





The Cincinnati Bengals signed offensive tackle Riley Reiff on Friday, the team announced. Terms were not disclosed. Reiff, 32, has spent the past four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and has experience playing the right and left tackle positions. The signing comes on the heels of a season when Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sustained a knee injury at the end of the season, and Cincinnati made it a priority to boost the front line this off-season. Reiff visited the Bengals on Thursday and went out for dinner at a local restaurant with some of the team, including Burrow, on Thursday evening. “Really impressed [Burrow]It looks great on film and it is even better off the field. Just the way he behaves. With both feet on the ground. Cincinnati-type man. Tough. Midwestern. Blue collar. Comes to work, ” Reiff told the team’s website. 2 Related Reiff was ranked 37th in winning a pass block (an ESPN stat powered by NFL Next Gen Stats) when drafted as a tackle. The emphasis on improving Burrow’s protection began towards the end of the season, when the Bengals parted ways with offensive line coach Jim Turner and re-hired Frank Pollack, who spent last season with the Jets but previously served with the Bengals. The Bengals were ranked 29th in PBWR in 2020. The Vikings released Reiff earlier this month in a move that brought in $ 11.75 million in salary savings. Reiff signed with Minnesota as a free agent in 2017, switching from right to left in the process. He started 62 games, including the postseason, for the Vikings and gave up 12 sacks over four seasons. A first-round pick of the Lions in 2012, Reiff played his first five seasons with Detroit. He played in 135 regular season games in his career, good for 127 starts. News of Reiff’s agreement was first reported by The Athletic. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin contributed to this report.

