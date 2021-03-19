Sports
Bill Young, former defensive coordinator of KU football, dies at the age of 74
Photo by Nick Krug
Bill Young, who was the defensive coordinator of the Kansas football teams when the Jayhawks made three postseason appearances and won the Orange Bowl, died Thursday at the age of 74.
Young was hired as Kansas defensive coordinator in 2002 and left after the 2008 Orange Bowl victory. Over the years, he also worked as defensive coordinator at Tulsa, Arizona State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Miami and Oklahoma State. . He retired in 2018 after serving as Tulsas defensive coordinator for the last four seasons of his 50-year coaching career.
In total, Young coached in 22 bowl games, including the Rose, Orange, Cotton and Fiesta bowls.
KU head coach Mark Mangino, who brought Young to Lawrence nearly 20 years ago, tweeted Thursday that Bill was a great guy and a fantastic defensive coordinator.
I will always appreciate his great work for us in Kansas, Mangino wrote. Bill was a team player and loved by our players and staff.
Many other coaches and football figures responded to Young’s death, including Oklahoma state head coach Mike Gundy, who said in a press release that Bill Young was a first-class person, a first-class coach, and that he made the world a better place. Young was a three-year starter at Oklahoma State during his playing days and was the defensive coordinator from 2009 to 2012, a trajectory that also included the OSUs Big 12 Championship in 2011.
During Lawrence High football coach Clint Bowens’s time as a KU football assistant, he spent five years with Young, including two seasons as a co-defensive coordinator. Bowen tweeted about his connection with Young, calling the former KU assistant a true legend.
You meet very few people who really have such an impact on your life that they affect the way you live, Bowen wrote. Bill Young was one of them for me.
Bill Young’s coaching career
Oklahoma State, 1968-1970 (student / GA coach)
Carl Albert HS, 1972 (Assistant Coach)
Putnam City West HS, 1973-1977 (Assistant Coach)
Oklahoma State, 1976-1978 (OL / DL)
State of Iowa, 1979 (DT)
Tulsa, 1980-1984 (DL, 1980-1984; Defensive Coord., 1983-1984)
Arizona State, 1985-1987 (defensive coordination)
Ohio State, 1988-1995 (defensive coordination)
Oklahoma, 1996-1997 (defensive coordination)
Southern Cal, 1998-2000 (defensive coordination)
Detroit Lions, 2001 (DL)
Kansas, 2002-07 (Defensive Coordination)
Miami (Fla.), 2008 (Defensive Coordination)
Oklahoma State, 2009-12 (defensive coordination)
Wyoming, 2013 (Defensive Quality Control)
Yukon HS, 2014 (Head Coach)
Tulsa, 2015-18 (defensive coordination)
