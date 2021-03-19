Wave of boys tennis on track for 2021

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Senior High School boys tennis team wants to combine youth with some letter winners for the 2021 season.

Dennis Kiser, Greenville’s tennis coach, will start his 31st season at the helm with a squad of 14 players – just enough to play a full varsity and junior varsity squad with GHS as well as just one of four MVL teams the numbers can match.

“We have 14 this year, which is almost the lowest I’ve ever had – it’s a low group, but there are 20 junior high kids out there,” said Kiser. “At least 12 are boys, so hopefully the numbers will improve from next year – 14 is not a bad number.”

In the 2021 team, three outstanding 11-letter GHS boys tennis players are missing between them due to graduation, while missing their entire senior season for COVID.

Victor Livesay also graduated in 2021, together with Ian Laux and two exchange students; Axl Rodriguez (Mexico) and Pablo Baviera-Soler (Spain).

“Victor was a four-year player,” said Kiser. “Ian came out for the first time and the exchange students who came out didn’t get a chance to play.”

“I miss three great seniors who didn’t get a chance to play last year – Branson Leigeber, Joss Galloway and Eric Price,” noted Kiser. “They had worked so hard in the off season and were going to be a special team last year. I miss those guys a lot, but it’s time to move on with this group. We don’t have the experience we would have had last year, but we are working on it. “

Recurring letter winners include; seniors Jiahao Zhang and Heath Coomer are both playing their third year of varsity.

“They are our leaders,” Kiser said of his seniors. “Those two have a lot of experience.”

Juniors, Jack Marchal and Andrew Abell are expected to earn their third varsity letter this season.

“Jack Marchal was our first singles as a freshman and as of now he is still the first singles,” said Kiser. “He and Jiahao Zhang had a great fight here. Andrew Abel will likely team up with Heath Coomer in the first doubles, but those four already have our experience. No one else here has any varsity experience. “

“I have five competing for the other three varsity spots,” added Kiser. “I told them I’m looking at you five boys. Three of you have to play varsity at some point and you all get your chance, but I’m looking for guys who can keep the ball in play. “

Seniors Ash Williams and Logan Witwer are expected to enter varsity’s playtime in the new season. “Both great kids,” said Kiser.

“This is Ash Williams’ fourth year in tennis,” said Kiser. He’ll get some varsity time. He has been a great leader. I can count on him to get things done if I want things done … Ash will get it done. “

Coach Kiser will look to two juniors to be in the mix for varsity spots on the field.

“I’ve got two juniors going to push those guys,” said Kiser. Grant Read will likely switch back and forth between singles and doubles. He will definitely get some varsity play time along with Max Jordan. Max is very consistent in keeping the ball in play. “

Sophomore, Mason Middlestetter, first played singles for the Green Wave junior high team when an eighth grader joined the mix in search of varsity time.

“Mason has some experience, but we had nothing for him last year, so he missed all of the year except playing with his dad here in the summer,” said Kiser. “He also gets some playing time in singles or doubles.”

The program features two juniors for the first time, Cole Saylor and Ethan Palmer, along with returning junior Leo Williams, Ash Williams’s brother. Two freshmen, Will Gettinger and Simon Snyder round out the 2021 Wave tennis program for boys in high school.

“I have two freshmen who are really going to be something,” said Kiser. “I am very excited about these two.”

Coach Kiser believes his team offers the opportunity to compete well in the Miami Valley League (MVL) while building for the future.

“Troy and Tipp City are loaded,” Kiser said. “They will undoubtedly compete for one and two. After that it is wide open. I expect we’ll fight for number three there. Butler and Sidney have been decent, Piqua is improving so you never know. We’re going to try to become champions of the league, but be realistic and know what the other teams have come back – Troy and Tipp are pretty solid. “

“There have been years of competing with them,” added Kiser. “This year we’re going to fight hard and we’ll have to fight really hard if we expect a league championship, but we’ll see – that’s why you play.”

Brian Reifsnider joins the boys program as an assistant high school coach, while Suzie Brown moves from assistant varsity to the junior high boys program.

“Suzie has been my assistant for the past few years,” explains Kiser. “She was great with me, but she’s really good with those young kids and Jim Koontz is helping her. They have 20 kids there and she’s doing great. “

“I’ve been after Brian for years,” said Kiser. “He retired, so now he has time to become our assistant coach.”

“Great kids – it’s going to be a fun year,” said Coach Kiser.

Andrew Abell trains during practice for the Green Wave boys tennis team. Brian Reifsnider, freshman boys’ assistant tennis coach, watches the training of the Greenville JV squad. Dennis Kiser, principal of the boys’ high school tennis coach, begins his 31st season at the helm of the boys tennis program. Green Wave senior, Heath Coomer is practicing with the team for the upcoming OHSAA tennis season. Greenville junior, Jack Marchal is ready to start the season with the first singles for the Wave varsity boys tennis team. Senior, Jiahao Zhang wants to help Greenville have a winning MVL tennis season for varsity boys.

