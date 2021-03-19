NCAA Tournament Bracket 2021: Celebrities like Barack Obama, Charles Barkley and others make their pick

No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga is the overwhelming betting favorite to win the 2021 NCAA tournament, which kicks off in earnest with first-round action on Friday. And the Bulldogs have the presidential stamp of approval.

Former President Barack Obama let go of his braces on Thursday ahead of this year’s March Madness and chose Gonzaga to run through the bracket to win his first-ever national championship. He usually chalked up his guitar picks, as usual, projecting all four No. 1 seeds – Gonzaga, Michigan, Illinois, and Baylor – as the last four teams standing. Unfortunately for him, his Michigan State and Mount St. Mary’s picks from Thursday’s First Four action have already crashed and burned.

Obama went a little off the beaten track with his picks for the women’s NCAA tournament. He picked Baylor from No. 2 seed to win it all, with the Bears taking UConn in the Elite Eight.

Hall of Fame hooper Charles Barkley, who serves as an analyst for March Madness, went in the exact opposite direction, with some upset choices. As an Auburn alumnus, he made the remarkable choice of choosing Alabama for the Final Four. He’s got Gonzaga winning all over Baylor in the title game, which is pretty chalky. But the plot lies with some of the off-the-radar Elite Eight picks from USC, Florida State, and Arkansas.

“I’ll take Gonzaga and I’ll take Baylor and I’ll give everyone the field,” he said on truTV on Thursday.

His cohort, Kenny Smith, may have the most arbitrary choices. As a North Carolina alum, he chose the Tar Heels (as No. 8 seed!) To advance to the title game before falling to No. 3 seed Kansas.

Speaking of random, late-night TV star Jimmy Fallon, Syracuse has been the last team up. Syracuse! The 11th-seeded Orange are underdogs in their first round game against No. 6 seed San Diego State.

Oh, and another TV star? Let’s go to Matt James from “The Bachelor”.