Auburn football fans react to the first open practice in years
The Bryan Harsin era is officially underway on the Plains, and for the first time in many years, Auburn football fans can attend open practice. The Tigers have three training sessions under their belts when they take the field at Jordan-Hare on Saturday, March 20.
Former head coach Gus Malzahn was pretty secretive about training and never held open training in his eight years on the Plains. However, according to AL.com’s Tom Green, the practices were never fully open to the public Malzahn allowed the media to attend parts of specific practices
The open training on Saturday starts at 11:30 AM and the gates open at 11:00 AM. Fans are asked to wear masks and social distance, park in the Auburn Arena lot, and enter through Gate 12, which is on the South Donahue side of the stadium, right across from the arena.
Join Jordan-Hare!
Saturday training is open to all fans!
Keep in mind that masks and social detachment are required.#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/LrHGKM4bfs
– Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) March 17, 2021
This open practice is another testament to the change that Bryan Harsin and his new staff have deployed to instill the culture of Auburn football, and fans on Twitter noted this.
New Auburn coaching staff embraces fans, deciding any open practice this Saturday won’t beat you this fall. Different. Refreshing. https://t.co/AsQWhxfCCH
– Auburn Gold Mine (@AUGoldMine) March 17, 2021
This new era of Auburn Football already seems more fun https://t.co/d0Q6DZmGjO
– All Aubarn All Day (@AllAubarn) March 17, 2021
People were also quick to shoot at the team’s former head coach for keeping practices strictly sealed for so many years.
A completely open practice in AU ?! Didn’t think that was possible because you’d be giving away your trick plays against Bama https://t.co/jJW7AzvKXd
– Nicholas Sheppard (@_NickShep_) March 17, 2021
Gus was too worried that all six of his offensive actions would be revealed https://t.co/yiHlclwy7b
– can (@ GrizzlyAdams16) March 17, 2021
Gus would never do it https://t.co/K49oJnz2YJ
– Austin Whitt (@Austin_Whitt) March 17, 2021
But fans weren’t the only people sharing the hype on Twitter; some members of the technical staff also participated.
See you there !!!!!!#WDE https://t.co/esrKeMEIi4
– Darren Uscher (@DarrenUscherAU) March 17, 2021
Let’s go! #WDE https://t.co/LaZzsSpmgY
– Cornelius Williams (@CoachCwill) March 17, 2021
The workout gives fans an opportunity to get a taste of what the team will look like as a program run by Bryan Harsin for A-Day in April.
