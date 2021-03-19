Top 25 Hockey Players for Spring 2021

Newsday’s annual list of the best hockey players for this season, listed alphabetically:

Sydney Anderson, Smithtown East, F, Sr.

The fast right wing had eight goals and five assists in its junior season. She is a four-year varsity player and is committed to Moravian College for hockey.

Ava Balacek, Manhasset, F, Sr.

A smart and versatile athlete committed to John Hopkins for hockey. She is the center of Manhasset’s transgression.

Sophia Bica, Northport, M, Jr.

Bica is in charge of Northport. She had five goals and 10 assists in 2019 and scored at least one point in 10 out of 16 games during her second season.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Newsday’s weekly newsletter takes you on the field and into the Long Island high school sports world. By clicking Sign Up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dani Brady, Smithtown East, D, Sr.

Brady is a strong defender and leader who plays a crucial role in penalty corners both offensively and defensively. She will play lacrosse in Maryland.

Heather Canavan, Bayport-Blue Point, F, Sr.

Canavan had 16 goals and eight assists last season, finishing in second place in Suffolk with 24 points. Canavan has great speed and stick skills and is committed to playing hockey in Central Michigan.

Adrienne Coleman, Friends Academy, M / F, Sr.

She has scored 30 points in the previous two seasons and was the team’s top scorer in 2019, with at least one point in seven of the 12 games.

Jordan Dattero, Ward Melville, D, Sr.

Dattero is committed to MIT for hockey. She has a great sense of play and was part of a defense that booked seven shutouts in 2019.

Celeste Forte, Eastport-South Manor, M, Sr.

Forte is a versatile and aggressive player with strong reverse stick skills. The Florida lacrosse committee had three goals and nine assists in 2019.

Emma Flynn, Harborfields, M, Jr.

Flynn led the Tornado’s with seven goals in 2019. She is an integral player in attacking corners and “is one of the most dynamic and athletic players on our team,” said coach Lauren Thomas-Desiderio.

Allyson Forman, Commack, M / V, Sr.

Forman had 10 goals and six assists last season. The East Stroudsburg Commit has a deep understanding of the game and her stick skills are second to none.

Elizabeth Gresalfi, Locust Valley, F, Jr.

Gresalfi led Nassau with 16 goals and was third in the province last season with 19 points, recording hat-tricks in victories against Baldwin and Port Washington.

Lizanne Griffith, Garden City, M, Sr.

The dynamic midfielder has great vision and sets up her teammates to score. She had an assist in Garden City’s seventh consecutive Long Island Class B championship last season.

Jenna Halpin, Locust Valley, M, Sr.

Her 22 points were top at Nassau in 2019. The first team member of Newsday All-Long Island scored five goals and provided a total of 17 assists for the Falcons.

Regan Hillery, Sayville, F, Sr.

Hillery is fast, has excellent skills, strong agility and is an exceptional leader. The Verrmont hockey committee “always stands out,” said Sayville coach Tisha Werner.

Sarah Killcommons, Garden City, D / M, Sr.

The reigning Newsday Nassau Player of the Year is able to score or hold the defense and perform on both sides of Garden City’s penalty corners. She scored seven goals and eight assists last season and is committed to Colgate for hockey.

Amanda Lee, Ward Melville, M, Sr.

Lee has an explosive speed and is an all-round dynamic player. She scored seven goals and 10 assists in her junior season and is committed to Adelphi for hockey.

Lauren Lucas, Sachem East, D, Jr.

She was part of a Sachem East back line that only allowed two goals in the regular season in 2019. Lucas also contributed offensively with six assists.

Megan Mattfeld, Bay Shore, F / M, Sr.

A five-year starter who can play any position. Mattfeld is a smooth player, with excellent stick handling. She can quarterback the offense and her knowledge of the game is second to none.

Alexandra Nagy, Carle Place, M, Sr.

The second team member of Newsday All-Long Island from 2019 is the key to Carle Place on penalty corners. Her fluid, controlled and supple stickwork led to nine goals and six assists in 2019.

Sydney Pappas, Garden City, D, Sr.

Pappas was part of a Garden City defense that gave up just 11 goals in 2019. She will serve as the captain for the Trojans and is committed to Villanova for lacrosse.

Carolena Purpura, Harborfields, M / D, Sr.

A threat all over the field, Purpura is an integral player in both offensive and defensive angles. She will progress to midfield this season and is committed to playing hockey at Cortland.

Jaedyn Scarlatos, Ward Melville, F, Soph.

Scarlatos had an impressive freshman season with 15 goals and eight assists. She has phenomenal sticking skills and her 23 points were a draw for third highest in Suffolk.

Emily Stoessel, Miller Place, M, Jr.

Stoessel had five goals and eight assists as a freshman, but missed her second season with a knee injury. She played a pivotal role in the 2018 Panthers Suffolk Class B Championship.

Kasey Volz, Sachem North, D, Sr.

The three-year varsity starter is committed to Mercy College for hockey. She is a selfless player who gives direction to the team. “Shell is definitely a star on the field,” said coach Carly Sharp.

Morgan Zimmerman, Sachem East, D, Sr.

The Newsday All-Long Island first-team player was part of a dominant defense that gave up just seven goals last season and recorded 15 shutouts in 19 games.