New pickleball and tennis courts planned for Hidden Valley Park | News

STOCKBRIDGE Pickleball continues to grow in popularity and soon, residents of North Henry will have conveniently located pickleball courts for practice and recreation, just in time for summer.
District V Commissioner Bruce Holmes and District IV Commissioner Vivian Thomas celebrated a groundbreaking event in Hidden Valley Park for a park improvement project that will include new pickleball courts, resurfacing tennis courts and a new concession stand. The park is adjacent to the Hidden Valley Senior Center in Stockbridge and the groundbreaking action took place earlier this week.
Drizzle and cloudy skies couldn’t dampen the mood as Holmes thanked those for braving the weather to celebrate the start of this new project.
We’ve wanted to make improvements to this park for a long time and finally we got to do it, he said. There’s a craze across the country and in the Atlanta area for pickleball, Holmes said. Behind you is the Hidden Valley Senior Center, and every time I visit the Senior Center, residents of Henry County ask me for pickleball. I had no idea what pickleball was. I researched pickleball and found that pickleball is quite big at the Fairview Recreation Center and Moseley Park as well. And so there is a big pickleball community, especially among seniors, and since I am a novice senior, this could be a new sport that I will be playing myself.
He also noted that many members of the tennis community have been asking for upgrades for some time.
The tennis community has been asking for upgrades to the tennis courts for a while now, and since we were able to fund it, that’s pretty much a foregone conclusion and they’ve started work on improving the tennis courts in this very beautiful park, said he. .
Good luck! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm the list subscription.
Wrong! There was an error processing your request.
Holmes said the old concession stands have been removed and will be replaced soon.
Commissioner Vivian Thomas congratulated Holmes, saying she was excited about the improvements to the park.
As we grow in Henry County, one of the things we know our constituents are telling us they want an improvement in the quality of life. They want to live, work and play in their county, which is exactly what you have to offer here, Thomas said.
Renovations to the existing four tennis courts include a new surface, new benches, catch basins, nets and fences. Improvements also include the construction of two new pickleball courts and the installation of a new restroom / concession facility.
The contractor for the tennis and pickleball courts is Talbot Tennis for $ 207,926, with an expected completion date in May.
The restroom / concession facility will be built by CXT at a cost of $ 148,412, with an expected completion date in June.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit