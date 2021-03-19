Weber State Hockey is set to start two game seasons against Utah State





SALTY LAKE, Utah Tonight, the Weber State hockey team will play the first game of the season and on April 2, they will play their second and final game of the season. That’s right, the Wildcats 2021 season will run for two games, and both games will be road games against the state of Utah. Were just happy to be back on the ice, Wildcats head coach Kiyoshi Ryujin told KSL Sports, assuming we weren’t going to have a season, most of our new players are delaying coming to school until fall, but we’ve a number of players who still live here and take full-time lessons. GAME DAY WILDCATS !! Utah state

8 pm

Eccles Ice Arena

Weber State Hockey YouTube Tickets can still … Posted by Weber State Men’s Ice Hockey OnThursday March 18, 2021 The ACHA will host its national championships starting April 16 in Minot North Dakota. Some teams that entered the tournament only played three games. Competition is hindered because each province has different guidelines for dealing with COVID-19. Some teams were able to return to an almost normal practice and match schedule. Multiple teams are not allowed to play at all yet. It will likely be the two games against Utah State. Ryujin continued: Most schools have not cleared their teams to return to play, so that makes it difficult to schedule. Utah State and Weber State have a heated and fun rivalry that dates back to the beginnings of club hockey here in Utah. Utah State was able to get in a few games against BYU earlier this year. Weber State was allowed to start practicing last week.



Utah Puck Report is a podcast that is all about Utah hockey, from interviews with NHL stars to what Grizzlies players are about to take the next step, Utah Puck Report has everything for a Utah hockey fan. Find it anywhere you can find podcasts or at KSLSports.com. The show is hosted by KSL Sports hockey insider, Jay Stevens.







