Prince Avenue girls’ tennis starts 7-1 | Sport

The Prince Avenue Christian Lady Wolverines are 7-1 in the tennis season so far.
They are led by an experienced senior class. Seven out of 10 varsity players are upper classmen and six are seniors.
Some of them have been with Prince Tennis since high school, said head coach Elizabeth Sadler. It’s been a pretty big year for us as you have a lot of seniors who have been with the program for a long time and are really committed to helping it succeed and grow. I think this is probably the strongest team I’ve seen at Prince, and I think the girls all feel that too.
Sadler said her team had a rough start in tracking down contacts and that she missed Magill Bahnsan who was playing basketball. Now that the team is full, Sadler said her team is in an even better position.
The Lady Wolverines came in this week with a 3-1 record in Class A-Private. They defeated Loganville Christian 5-0, Athens Academy 3-2 and Athens Christian 4-1.
The Lady Wolverines lost 1-4 on March 4 to Providence Christian Academy.
They won their most recent match 5-0 against Westminster Christian Academy on March 9.
Prince Avenue was 3-1 last year when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season prematurely. Lady Wolverines’ goal this season is to progress further than ever before in the state tournament.
It made us want to try even harder, said senior Lauren Lavender. Especially as seniors, this will be the last time you play in high school. We want to make it the best season since we haven’t played together for so long. It was great fun to be with the team again in January.
Lavender is one of several players to play single singles for the Lady Wolverines. Sadler rotates between four players, depending on factors such as practice and their opponent.
One of those four singles players is the only freshman on the girls’ varsity team, Caroline Seagraves.
I’m quite excited, but I think it adds more pressure, Seagraves said. I do not mind. I think it prompts me to try to do better.
Seagraves is adding youth to a seasoned roster, which is exciting for Sadler.
We had so many girls trying out tennis this year, it was great news for our program, Sadler said. Because we have so many freshmen and sophomores [junior varsity], which is good news for expanding next year’s program, even though we are on the verge of losing some seniors.
Starting this season, Sadler wanted to focus on improving her doubles teams. Sadler played both singles and doubles in high school, but didn’t realize how much strategy went into doubles until she was an adult.
Her Tennessee high school coach emphasized singles because it was worth more points, and doubles were only an afterthought, even though athletes played both in one game.
The Lady Wolverines want to finish this season and enjoy it as much as possible. The seniors realize that their season can end anytime like last season. They will try to stay healthy and focused for as long as possible.
The Lady Wolverines will play Tallulah Falls at Oconee Veterans Park on Thursday, March 18.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit