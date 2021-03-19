Prince Avenue girls’ tennis starts 7-1 | Sport

The Prince Avenue Christian Lady Wolverines are 7-1 in the tennis season so far.

They are led by an experienced senior class. Seven out of 10 varsity players are upper classmen and six are seniors.

Some of them have been with Prince Tennis since high school, said head coach Elizabeth Sadler. It’s been a pretty big year for us as you have a lot of seniors who have been with the program for a long time and are really committed to helping it succeed and grow. I think this is probably the strongest team I’ve seen at Prince, and I think the girls all feel that too.

Sadler said her team had a rough start in tracking down contacts and that she missed Magill Bahnsan who was playing basketball. Now that the team is full, Sadler said her team is in an even better position.

The Lady Wolverines came in this week with a 3-1 record in Class A-Private. They defeated Loganville Christian 5-0, Athens Academy 3-2 and Athens Christian 4-1.

The Lady Wolverines lost 1-4 on March 4 to Providence Christian Academy.

They won their most recent match 5-0 against Westminster Christian Academy on March 9.

Prince Avenue was 3-1 last year when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season prematurely. Lady Wolverines’ goal this season is to progress further than ever before in the state tournament.

It made us want to try even harder, said senior Lauren Lavender. Especially as seniors, this will be the last time you play in high school. We want to make it the best season since we haven’t played together for so long. It was great fun to be with the team again in January.

Lavender is one of several players to play single singles for the Lady Wolverines. Sadler rotates between four players, depending on factors such as practice and their opponent.

One of those four singles players is the only freshman on the girls’ varsity team, Caroline Seagraves.

I’m quite excited, but I think it adds more pressure, Seagraves said. I do not mind. I think it prompts me to try to do better.

Seagraves is adding youth to a seasoned roster, which is exciting for Sadler.

We had so many girls trying out tennis this year, it was great news for our program, Sadler said. Because we have so many freshmen and sophomores [junior varsity], which is good news for expanding next year’s program, even though we are on the verge of losing some seniors.

Starting this season, Sadler wanted to focus on improving her doubles teams. Sadler played both singles and doubles in high school, but didn’t realize how much strategy went into doubles until she was an adult.

Her Tennessee high school coach emphasized singles because it was worth more points, and doubles were only an afterthought, even though athletes played both in one game.

The Lady Wolverines want to finish this season and enjoy it as much as possible. The seniors realize that their season can end anytime like last season. They will try to stay healthy and focused for as long as possible.

The Lady Wolverines will play Tallulah Falls at Oconee Veterans Park on Thursday, March 18.