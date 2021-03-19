Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey vs. Ohio State Frozen Four: how to watch, game preview, and open thread





The Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey team is back in the Frozen four for the seventh consecutive season. This year, a known enemy as a WCHA rival awaits them Ohio state will face them Thursday night at the Erie (Pa.) Insurance Arena. UW beat Providence 3-0 in the quarter-finals on Tuesday to get here while Buckeyes sent Boston College 3-1 in their quarter-finals. Join below for an open discussion during Thursday night’s game (that’s tonight!), Where we can discuss the game and what you’ll eat for dinner. We’re pretty sure we have buffalo chicken spring rolls, so tonight is a big night for everyone. How to watch / listen TV: ESPNU, 6:00 pm CST Streaming: Check out ESPN Radio / satellite: 1310 WIBA, Brian Posick Live statistics: Here! Arena: Erie Insurance Arena, Erie, Pa. Fun Facts (thanks to the media guides for both teams) Wisconsin improved to 7-1-1 all-time against Providence on Tuesday with their quarter-finals victory.

This was the fifth quarter-final shutout game in a row for the Badgers, as UW has not given up a goal in the eighth round since the 2015 NCAA Championship.

Wisconsin improved to 26-8 all time in NCAA tournament games and has a four-game winning streak after winning the 2019 NCAA Frozen Four title.

The Badgers have now made the last seven NCAA Frozen Fours, which is the longest streak in NCAA history, breaking the previous record of six held by arch-rival Minnesota, which, it should be noted, won’t even MAKE a tournament this year . This will be the 100th general meeting between Wisconsin and the state of Ohio and the sixth this year alone.

Thursday’s matchup marks the first time the WCHA rivals have played each other in the NCAA tournament.

UW is 3-2 against Ohio State this season, including a split series both home and away, and an overtime win to claim the WCHA Final Faceoff title.

Four of the five previous games between Ohio State and Wisconsin this season have been decided by one goal and two of them went into extra innings (each team has won one of those games).

The Badgers are 5-1-1 all-time in games played on Thursday. One of those Thursday games was the 4-1 win over Harvard in the Frozen Four of 2008. Wisconsin currently has an unbeaten streak of six games when it plays on Thursday. The last time Wisconsin gave up a power play goal was on February 5 when the Badgers defeated the Golden Gophers 4-3 at the Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. The team ranks ninth in the NCAA for penalty kills with an 88.6, having killed the last 12 penalties.

A win on Thursday would place Ohio State in the National Championship Game for the first time in program history.

Three-quarters of the 2021 Frozen Four field will come from the WCHA: second-seeded Wisconsin, third-seeded Ohio State, and fifth-seeded Minnesota Duluth. It is the second time that the competition has had three national semi-finalists (2009 was the other time). The competition has had at least two Frozen Four participants seven years in a row and in 15 of the last 20 tournaments.

