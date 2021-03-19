Sports
Lions QB Jared Goff has ‘extra motivation’ after Rams swap, along with new ‘chip’ on shoulder
Jared Goff knew he would be a part of the Detroit Lions for nearly two months, and on Friday, at his first press conference with his new team, the quarterback said the trading has given him a little extra motivation.
Goff was sent to Detroit by the Los Angeles Rams, along with third-round picks in 2021 and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 for Matthew Stafford. And it was something he took personally.
“I think absolutely at first. I think it kind of builds that chip on your shoulder,” Goff said. “I’m not going to lie about that. There’s that little bit of extra motivation and chip that you feel and again, I’m so grateful for all my time there, but yeah, you feel it. let’s see what we can do now. ‘
26-year-old Goff, the # 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft by the Rams, had entered all 69 games he played for the Rams. He completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 18,171 yards, 107 touchdowns, and 55 interceptions. He made two Pro Bowls and led the Rams to the Super Bowl after the 2018 season. And now he’s in Detroit less than three years after that.
It’s Goff’s first time playing outside of California after growing up in the state, playing with Cal, and then being called up by the Rams. He spent the past week in Detroit getting to know the city and called it eye-opening as he was excited to get started in a new city.
“It’s a good change,” said Goff. It’s something I never knew I needed until now and you come out here a little bit and you experience it and you say you’re downtown, I went downtown twice this week for dinner and when I seen I didn’t know much about Detroit until recently, and being down there and seeing the stadiums are all in the same block and everything is very close.
“It is a sports city and it is special to be able to play in a sports city. It is something that I am excited about. I know that football is king here and I intend to make it a winner.”
Lions general manager Brad Holmes, who was part of the group that advocated selecting Goff for the Rams in 2016 as part of his old job as the Rams’ director of scouting, said he felt good about acting for Goff. and that the plan is for him to be the team’s starting quarterback.
He said this won’t necessarily change how Detroit sees the No. 7 pick in design this spring – that you can’t ignore any position and if the value is there, he would consider it. But he expects Goff to be the starter at least in the short term.
“As part of the compensation we received in the trade, I know a lot of people are talking about the choices, but a lot of that was Jared, just the fact that we could acquire Jared,” said Holmes. “That’s the part that gets a little bit sometimes, I don’t want to say I’m lost, but okay, the choice of round three and two, but to have Jared.
“His resume speaks for itself. He’s a proven winner. So for him to compete for the starting quarterback position and win the starting quarterback position, you know, I am sure he will reclaim that status. “
Goff took that seriously too. Like his head coach, Dan Campbell and Holmes, Goff insisted that the Lions are not a rebuilding team, despite the removal of veterans from the squad and the change to the quarterback for the first time in twelve years.
Instead, he appears to be himself as a player who can immediately help the Lions from a team that has lost three consecutive seasons.
“The pieces are there,” Goff said. “I know you might want to say rebuild, but to me it’s not rebuild. I think the pieces are there and I think I’m a big part of that. You mentioned Jamaal [Williams], some pieces we’ve added, some guys already out there, the offensive line is clearly a strength.
“It’s all there. There’s still a lot of work to be done and that’s the challenge that I think is the most exciting, the hard work and how good it feels to put that work in and come out as the winner. ” and to win games with a team that has not done it in the past. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]