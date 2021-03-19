Lions QB Jared Goff has ‘extra motivation’ after Rams swap, along with new ‘chip’ on shoulder

Jared Goff knew he would be a part of the Detroit Lions for nearly two months, and on Friday, at his first press conference with his new team, the quarterback said the trading has given him a little extra motivation.

Goff was sent to Detroit by the Los Angeles Rams, along with third-round picks in 2021 and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 for Matthew Stafford. And it was something he took personally.

“I think absolutely at first. I think it kind of builds that chip on your shoulder,” Goff said. “I’m not going to lie about that. There’s that little bit of extra motivation and chip that you feel and again, I’m so grateful for all my time there, but yeah, you feel it. let’s see what we can do now. ‘

26-year-old Goff, the # 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft by the Rams, had entered all 69 games he played for the Rams. He completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 18,171 yards, 107 touchdowns, and 55 interceptions. He made two Pro Bowls and led the Rams to the Super Bowl after the 2018 season. And now he’s in Detroit less than three years after that.

It’s Goff’s first time playing outside of California after growing up in the state, playing with Cal, and then being called up by the Rams. He spent the past week in Detroit getting to know the city and called it eye-opening as he was excited to get started in a new city.

“It’s a good change,” said Goff. It’s something I never knew I needed until now and you come out here a little bit and you experience it and you say you’re downtown, I went downtown twice this week for dinner and when I seen I didn’t know much about Detroit until recently, and being down there and seeing the stadiums are all in the same block and everything is very close.

“It is a sports city and it is special to be able to play in a sports city. It is something that I am excited about. I know that football is king here and I intend to make it a winner.”

Lions general manager Brad Holmes, who was part of the group that advocated selecting Goff for the Rams in 2016 as part of his old job as the Rams’ director of scouting, said he felt good about acting for Goff. and that the plan is for him to be the team’s starting quarterback.

He said this won’t necessarily change how Detroit sees the No. 7 pick in design this spring – that you can’t ignore any position and if the value is there, he would consider it. But he expects Goff to be the starter at least in the short term.

“As part of the compensation we received in the trade, I know a lot of people are talking about the choices, but a lot of that was Jared, just the fact that we could acquire Jared,” said Holmes. “That’s the part that gets a little bit sometimes, I don’t want to say I’m lost, but okay, the choice of round three and two, but to have Jared.

“His resume speaks for itself. He’s a proven winner. So for him to compete for the starting quarterback position and win the starting quarterback position, you know, I am sure he will reclaim that status. “

Goff took that seriously too. Like his head coach, Dan Campbell and Holmes, Goff insisted that the Lions are not a rebuilding team, despite the removal of veterans from the squad and the change to the quarterback for the first time in twelve years.

Instead, he appears to be himself as a player who can immediately help the Lions from a team that has lost three consecutive seasons.

“The pieces are there,” Goff said. “I know you might want to say rebuild, but to me it’s not rebuild. I think the pieces are there and I think I’m a big part of that. You mentioned Jamaal [Williams], some pieces we’ve added, some guys already out there, the offensive line is clearly a strength.

“It’s all there. There’s still a lot of work to be done and that’s the challenge that I think is the most exciting, the hard work and how good it feels to put that work in and come out as the winner. ” and to win games with a team that has not done it in the past. “