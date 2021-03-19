LaMelo Ball, Hornets stay in LA to take on Clippers

The Charlotte Hornets aim to end a 10-game away losing streak to the Los Angeles Clippers when the teams meet on Saturday night.

Charlotte has not beaten the Los Angeles Clippers since she had a 100-95 victory on February 28, 2009. That victory happened so long ago that the franchise passed Bobcats and the current standout rookie, LaMelo Ball, was 7 years old.

Now 19-year-old Ball plays his second game in three nights at the Staples Center, the building located about 30 miles west of his childhood home in Chino Hills.

The first game went well individually, as Ball had 26 points and seven assists in Thursday’s 116-105 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“It felt absolutely good to play here,” said Ball after the game. “It felt good, but not so good because we didn’t take the win … The whole team knows we can compete. We all know what we can do. It’s about putting it together and playing hard.”

Ball was an instant standout, averaging 16.0 points, 6.2 assists and 5.9 rebounds in 40 games (20 starts). He currently ranks as a light favorite for the Rookie of the Year award over No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ball has scored 20 or more runs in seven of the past 11 games. He scores third at the club in scoring behind guard Terry Rozier and petty forward Gordon Hayward, who each averaged 20.4 points.

Despite Ball’s strong play, Charlotte is 0-2 on a five-game road excursion that follows a four-game winning streak.

The Hornets dug themselves a 15-point half-time deficit against the Lakers and were unable to complete a comeback.

“For us, we just have to come out with the same energy,” said Charlotte forward PJ Washington afterwards. “Even when guys aren’t feeling well, we have to be aggressive and play on both sides of the floor together.

“To win, we have to get it off the jump. We have to sort it out and clean it up for the next game.”

The Clippers are also in figure it out mode after losing eight of their past 13 games.

The last disappointing effort came in Wednesday’s 105-89 road loss against the Dallas Mavericks. The point total was Los Angeles’ second lowest output of the season, as it was 9-of-32 from the 3-point range and 6-of-11 from the free-throw line.

The Clippers scored only 38 points in the second half.

“I thought offensively that we didn’t trust it,” said Clippers coach Tyronn Lue. “We didn’t continue sharing the basketball. We forced a lot all night.”

Star forward Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points, but made only 1 in 4 tries from the line.

“Once we’re there, we’ll have to overthrow it,” Leonard said. “We were 6-for-11 tonight, and I’ll take the lead because it’s my fault. We just have to keep pushing, don’t worry, just play stronger and make those lay-ups and floaters we try. reach.

Just take every shot you take. That’s all we can do. ‘

Leonard has scored 20 or more runs in seven consecutive games and 21 of the past 22.

Fellow All-Star Paul George broke out by scoring 28 points against Dallas. George has scored less than 20 points in six of the previous seven games.

George was 5-of-8 of the 3-point range after being just 15-of-54 during the seven-game stretch.

Great man Serge Ibaka (back) was able to return after missing the last two games.

– Field level media