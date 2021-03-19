lohud’s insider predicts 1 game every week

This will be my 18th year in high school football, but it’s been a year like no other.

A football season that typically starts around Labor Day has been delayed by more than six months. Even well into January, it was unclear whether there would be a season at all due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With football back it’s clear that the next few weeks will be anything but normal for one, it’s March and the teams won’t be playing more than six games, but the dawn of a new season has given a shock of energy to players and coaches . who feared they would not step onto the field this school year.

As the season begins, we’ve continued our tradition of naming the Super 11. I am also back to provide my analysis and prediction for every Section 1 and CHSFL game played in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Dutchess this season.

Our sports team is also back on the field. The Journal News and Poughkeepsie Journal have scheduled coverage of more than a dozen games on Fridays and Saturdays that our readers in print and on lohud.com and poughkeepsiejournal.comthis weekend.

Forecasts from week 1

Friday, March 19

White Plains at Mamaroneck, 5pm White Plains hopes to build on a pair of playoff berths that have seen the Tigers set a combined record of 13-5 over the past two seasons. Led by senior Chris McGuire and junior Elijah Pierre, they visit an improved Mamaroneck team.The choice:White Plains, 29-14.

Pleasantville in Putnam Valley, 6pm On 3-6, 2019 was a rare losing season for Pleasantville, a perennial Part 1 Class B contender. Junior quarterback Michael LaCapria leads a group of returners who have a lot of experience.The choice:Pleasantville, 6-19.

Ketcham in New Rochelle, 6pm The reigning Class AA state champions will not have an easy first game under new head coach Ray Rhett. Ketcham will try to build on the promise it showed in 2019.The choice:New Rochelle, 12/24.

Arlington in Suffern, 7pm With Division I leading Clevmer Lubin (army) and Eric Genoa (Marist), Suffern has high hopes for a 7-2 season. In Arlington, the Mounties host a perennial winner led by seniors Richie Finn and Tommy Gibson.The choice:Arlington, 17-13.

Carmel on Fox Lane, 7pm After he was released during the off season, Carmel coach Todd Cayea is back, never missed a game. His rams will be reloaded after a run to the 2019 Class AA final. Fox Lane is a formidable first opponent, led by Luca Friedman and Mike Luppino.The choice:Carmel, 19-18.

North Rockland at John Jay-East Fishkill, 7pm John Jay is on the cusp of becoming one of the top class AAs this season, thanks in part to the return of Danny Beal, the all-time single-season passing leader. He will be chased by the North Rockland front, a group led by senior Manny Mena.The choice:John Jay, 10-28.

Saturday March 20

Tappan Zee in Clarkstown South, noon Tappan Zee’s strong passing attack, highlighted by top receiver Andrew Tarpey, will face a veteran Viking defense led by two-way force Michael Spiegel.The choice:Clarkstown South, 34-7.

Port Chester in Scarsdale, 1pm Scarsdale is seeing improvement after several lead actors who gained valuable experience in 2019. That group is led by Ben Miller and Julian Glantz.The choice:Scarsdale, 28-6.

Chaminade at Iona Prep (1-0), 1:30 pm The Gaels crushed Kellenberg 42-7 in last week’s opener. Quarterback Darius Wilson threw for four touchdowns to four different receivers, but this year’s defense could be just as strong as Iona Prep’s vaunted offense.The choice:Iona Prep, 49-14.

Stepinac at St. Anthony’s, 1:30 pm Runner up from last year’s CHSFL ‘AAA’ Stepinac graduated from a deep and talented group of seniors. It is up to successors such as Jayden Jenkins, Rafael Fasolino and Michael Ruales to help the program achieve its very high standards.The choice:Stepinac, 35-17.

Haldane at Dobbs Ferry, 1:30 PM Harry Dann and James McGovern lead what should be a dynamic Dobbs Ferry attack against Haldane, led by the Santos twins, Daniel and Darrin.The choice:Dobbs Ferry, 12/26.

Bronxville in Valhalla, 1:30 PM After more than seven years since he was last head coach, including assistant stints at Scarsdale, Iona Prep and Stepinac Art Troilo Jr. is back at ValhallaHis Vikings are the reigning Section 1 Class C champions, but this won’t be an easy return for Troilo against Bronxville and two-way star Henry Donohue.The choice:Bronxville, 22-14.

Westlake in Byram Hills, 1:30 pm The Wildcats, led by senior Matt Sardo, have been one of the best in Class B every year under John Castellano, but Byram Hills is the potential favorite if this was a normal season. The 2019 runner-up is full of college-bound talent, led by Matt Weiler, Steven Franco and Eli Ratzan.The choice:Byram Hills, 36-13.

Rye at Pelham, 1:30 pm It’s a new era for reigning Section 1 Class A champion Rye, who graduated not only Declan Lavelle and his 2,796 passing yards and 36 touchdowns, but also the all-star receiving trio of Matthew Tepedino, James Mackle and Quinn Kelly. The Grenades always reload, but their defense will immediately face Pelham’s vertical passes, led by 1,000-meter passer Carlo Volpe.The choice:Rye, 37-14.

Sleepy Hollow in Panas, 1:30 pm Panas has a new coach in Bill Castro and his first assignment is pretty clear: slow down Sleepy quarterback Ben Good and his team’s pass-happy attack.The choice:Sleepy Hollow, 33-26.

Greeley in Lakeland, 1:30 PM Now in his third year as a starter at quarterback, Lakeland senior Tyler Santucci expects to be one of the section’s most prolific players.The choice:Lakeland, 27-7.

Yonkers Force at Yonkers Brave at Roosevelt High School, 1:30 PM The third meeting between these new teams will decide some early bragging rights. The Force won in 2018 before the Brave returned the favor last season.The choice:Yonkers Force, 6-13.

Peekskill at Poughkeepsie, 1:30 pm These teams are part of a new league, along with Ossining, Ramapo and Mount Vernon, created with the hope of more competitive games that will help them rebuild their programs.The choice:Poughkeepsie, 21-13.

Ramapo on Mount Vernon, 1:30 pm While these games should be competitive, Ramapo may have an edge. The Gryphons are entering after having played several close contests against stiff competition in 2019.The choice:Ramapo, 6-29.

Edgemont at Briarcliff / Hamilton at Briarcliff High School, 1:30 pm For a team with a modest roster, Edgemont has some playmakers led by dual-threat quarterback Kirk Gialleonardo.The choice:Edgemont, 33-13.

Irvington in Croton-Harmon, 1:30 PM Irvington’s Trevor Annicharico, now a senior, emerged as a junior as he rushed for 748 yards and six touchdowns in eight games.The choice:Irvington, 26-13.

Tuckahoe at Blind Brook, 1:30 pm After seven years away from the program he and his father built into a two-time state champion, John D’Arco Jr. will make his debut as the head coach of Tuckahoe.The choice:Tuckahoe, 34-7.

Nanuet and Hen Hud, 5 pm Always producing strong athletes, Hen Hud is about to become a Class B threat under John Catano, but Nanuet has his sights set on a better season. DAndre Edwards, Tim Ryan and Vin Nicolucci headline a strong group of returners.The choice:Nanuet, 22-21.

Eastchester in Harrison, 7pm This is always a good rivalry game. Eastchester returns dynamic 1000-yard rusher and passer Angelo Sperandio as quarterback, while Harrison returns three-quarters of his backfield to quarterback Troy Straus, 1,000-yard rusher Casey Judelson and AJ Troilo.The choice:Harrison, 35-27.

John Jay-Cross River in Yorktown, 7pm Pantelis Ypsilantis will make his head coach debut for Yorktown, filling the big shoes of 15-year veteran Mike Rescigno. John Jay may not have a Super 11 quarterback yet, but seniors Ryan Brennan, Matt Ferrer and Jon Connolly lead a group of two-way standouts.The choice:John Jay, 34-28.

Spring Valley in Nyack, 7pm After a strong 2019 season, Nyack lost much of his starting talent at graduation. Spring Valley made it to the playoffs in Class AA, but has most of its team back, including Ashawn Duncan, Rashid Hopson and 1,000 yard passer Dylan Bellefleur.The choice:Spring Valley, 27-14.

Clarkstown North in Lourdes, 7pm The final season for Brian Walsh, one of the top football coaches in Section 1, starts against a strong opponent in Clarkstown North.The choice:Clarkstown North, 14-9.

Somers in Mahopac, 7 pm Tony DeMatteo opens the season with one of his toughest challenges to date. He coaches both his son, Mahopac coach Dominick DeMatteo, and his grandson, Mahopac junior quarterback Anthony DeMatteo.The choice:Somers, 28-7.

Beacon at Brewster, 7pm After going 7-2 in 2019, Brewster looks set to become one of the best in Class A again. Beacon will put in a more competitive effort after being eliminated 28-0 when the teams met last season.The choice:Brewster, 6-27.

Kennedy Catholic (1-0) at Kellenberg (0-1) at Mitchel Field, Uniondale, 7pm After a big win at home from St. Dominic last week, Kennedy faces a much more difficult challenge on the road against the CHSFL’s reigning ‘AA’ division champion.The choice:Kellenberg, 36-14.

Sunday March 21

Ardsley at Pearl River, 1pm Ardsley, the two-time reigning Section 1 Class B champion, no longer has Super 11 back Jalen Osbourne or star linemen George Lebberes and Billy Fon. But the Panthers will try to live up to that recent success. Pearl River should be a lot more competitive than last year’s 42-6 defeat.The choice:Ardsley, 20-16.

