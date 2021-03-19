Tennis: Sinner expresses confidence in the future of Italian tennis





Jannik Sinner said Italian tennis was in excellent shape and predicted a bright future for fellow 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti after the pair took victories at ATP 500 events this week. “I’m looking forward to Italian tennis and I think anyone can do well in any tournament,” Sinner told reporters in Dubai. While Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini led Italy to the final of the team-based ATP Cup in Melbourne last month, Sinner, who won the Next Gen ATP Finals 2019, also made a name for himself as one of the brightest prospects on the track. Last month, Sinner became the youngest player to win two ATP titles since Novak Djokovic in 2006 by claiming the Great Ocean Road Open following his win at the Sofia Open in late 2020. On Wednesday, he beat former Spain’s number nine Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 3-6 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals in Dubai. READ ALSO | Alexandrova wins while Russians lead the way in St. Petersburg The day before, Musetti completed his first top-10 win of his career against Argentinian Diego Schwartzman in Acapulco, Mexico, before defeating American Frances Tiafoe to reach the last eight. “Musetti is a great, great talent. He already knows everything with the ball, so he is already physically strong. I think he is a great player … He serves big and goes for shots. “Everyone is different, has different styles, so I think that’s really exciting,” said Sinner. The start of my season has been good: Musetti For Musetti, the victories in Acapulco this week are his first Tour victories on hard courts. “The start to the season is really good,” he said after his victory over Schwartzman. “It’s not easy to move up because of the rankings now, it’s still a bit frozen, but I’m playing well … I’m trying to reach them and break into the top 100, that’s my goal.”

