Arizona Wildcats Spring Football Preview, Part 1: How Big Is a Learning Curve for Cats Under Fisch? National

In his roughly four months at work, freshman Arizona Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch has been incredibly busy. He has hired almost 40 people. He has served as a recruiter, social media expert and pitchman.

On Tuesday, he and his staff will finally get the chance to coach football.

Arizona begins its first practice session in the spring under the new regime. Assuming there are no COVID-19 setbacks, the Wildcats will practice 15 times over five weeks. The peak will be reached with the spring competition on April 24th. Former UA stars Tedy Bruschi and Rob Gronkowski will serve as coaches for the afternoon’s kickoff on Pac-12 Networks.

In the meantime, the Wildcats will have a lot of new elements to get used to. Dick Tomey’s practice fields have been reoriented. Media, and possibly even fans, will be able to watch the workouts that were largely closed under the previous staff. And both sides of the ball will learn entirely new systems.

As the dawn of a new era approaches, we were going to be asking and answering five pressing questions about the Wildcats. Start right with an overarching one:

How much learning curve will the players face in their first spring under Fisch and his staff?

It will be significant, but not insurmountable.

One major difference between the beginning of the Fisch era and the beginning of the Kevin Sumlin era three years ago is that today’s Cats will learn new schemes for offense. and defense. Remember, when Sumlin took over, he kept defense coordinator Marcel Yates. So the returning defenders didn’t have any learning curve. The bones of the system remained the same.

Even in violation, the installed scheme was similar to the previous one. Both put the quarterback in the shotgun in just about every game, used run-pass options, and increased the pace.

Fischs offense will have at least two elements that look unfamiliar: the quarterback will operate below center for at least part of the time, and tight ends will play a prominent role in passing play.

As for defense, Arizona will implement a new plan for the second straight spring. The installation process was hampered by the pandemic last year, which stopped the spring ball after just four exercises. The Wildcats ended up playing only five games. So in a sense, the returnees don’t have to unlearn that much.

But the Don Browns system appears to be radically different from that of its predecessor Paul Rhoads. Brown runs a pressure-oriented 4-3 base that often puts defenders off cover in hand-to-hand situations. Rhoads had a 3-4 trying to minimize big plays by letting defenders lie back from cover and rally to make tackles. How many Rhoads were limited by the lackluster depth of Arizonas in the linebacking corps and secondary is unclear.

The new coaches have had two to four hours per work to instruct players, but those sessions did not include 22 players and a soccer ball. Most of the time, the players have worked with new strength trainer Tyler Owens and his staff. Early returns were positive.

So far they have been excellent, Fisch said. They have adapted extremely well to our strengthening and conditioning program and what we asked them to do there. They have adapted very well with regard to the football meetings we have had so far. … They were eager to learn.

How that translates when you get on the field, and all of a sudden there are 11 men running towards you at full speed, or you try to run at full speed on them … The defense has to adapt to the attacking formations and the pace. The offense must adapt to the defensive pressure and plan. Then it gets a bit more challenging.

But I can’t tell you how grateful we are as staff in terms of how the players have embraced the culture.

It’s a critical first step. There are many more to come.

