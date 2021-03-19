Evaluate what the New York Jets have done in Free Agency and what possible moves still exist

Brian Poole (34) was a more than adequate slot cornerback for the Jets but closing speed and [+] injuries have been problems. The unlimited free agent remains unsigned. (Photo by Michael Reaves / Getty Images) Getty Images



The first wave of NFL-free agency is over. While there are still a few big names on the board, it’s time for teams to re-dig, reassess, and find out if any of the remaining players can meet some of their needs.

And that brings us to the New York Jets, who have been fairly active during the first four days of NFL free agency. Again, General Manager Joe Douglas has avoided the blockbuster signing in favor of tactical moves. His report ultimately did not look so good at the end of 2020, he admits.

As always, it is too early to judge this year’s movements by the Jets. But what is possible is to try to figure out where these players fit into the new schemes being installed for both offense and defense, what their arrivals mean for certain incumbents, and which moves could be the next step on Douglas agenda. Plus, how much salary cap space is left to run those potential signings?

Violation. Douglas, new head coach Robert Saleh and the Jets have yet to make their choice of a starting quarterback for 2021, at least not publicly. But that hasn’t stopped them from signing two unlimited recipients.

Its biggest name is the former Tennessee Titan Corey Davis, which is written about in more detail here. The 6-3, 205-pound Davis is expected to be a help in both the passing and running games due to his physicality. The deal is guaranteed for three years and $ 27 million, per overthecap.com. In essence, like many such contracts, its third year functions almost like an option year for New York, which could save Davis with just $ 666,668 in dead money and a maximum savings of $ 10.5 million.

On Thursday, the Jets added their wide receiver corps by reportedly signing Keelan Cole, formerly of Jacksonville. The fine print on the contract has yet to come out, but according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it’s a $ 5.5 million one-year deal. Cole, who last season had 55 catches for an 11.7 yard average and five touchdowns, is an intriguing pick-me-up as he can play both outside and in the slot. With Davis and up-and-coming sophomore Denzel Mims, a second-round pick in 2020, already colored as the remote receivers, Cole is projecting either as the No. 4 receiver or as a possible replacement for slot receiver Jamison Crowder, should the Jets decide. continue.

Crowder is an excellent receiver, but has missed eleven games in the past three seasons due to injury, and the Jets would save $ 10,375 million on the cap by releasing him. It’s possible they could ask Crowder to restructure in the final season of a three-year deal. Signing Cole gives them the flexibility to negotiate with Crowder on their terms.

The Jets also signed wideouts Vyncint Smith and Jeff Smith (no relation), who would become limited and exclusive rights-free agents, respectively. They will likely compete for a reserve place, and both can play a part in the kick-return game, as will Cole, who had a 91-yard point return for a touchdown last season.

Breshad Perriman, who missed four games last season due to various injuries, reportedly signed a one-year $ 3 million deal with Detroit. JuJu Smith-Schuster is signing with Pittsburgh again, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It has been speculated that the Jets might be interested in reuniting the free agent with his longtime USC teammate, controversial quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Jets also signed a limited free agent back to Josh Adams. The 24-year-old averaged 5.4 yards on 29 carriers last season, with his duties limited as then-coach Adam Gase insisted on giving the ball to elderly Frank Gore, who averaged 3.6.

Their offensive line was ranked 29th by Pro Football Focus, but the Jets were unable to land one of the two most coveted offensive linemen on the market, guard Joe Thuney and center Corey Linsley. Instead, they signed former Los Angeles Charger Dan Feeney on Thursday. Per Over The Cap is a one-year contract for $ 3 million guaranteed, $ 3.5 million deducted from the cap. But make no mistake, Feeney isn’t projecting as a starter, even though he played every snap for the Chargers last season after starting center Mike Pouncey lost for the season with a hip injury.

Nonetheless, Feeney got a pitiful mark of 48.2 from PFF. Feeney, who also played guard and started 57 games in four seasons for the Chargers, is projecting like a swingback-up. The Jets have already let Pat Elflein, who started the last six games of 2020 at left guard, leave for Carolina via free agency. The deal with Feeney likely means that backup Josh Andrews, a UFA, will not be brought back by New York.

The market for free agent guards has thinned. Unless the Jets allow Feeney to compete in earnest with left-wing guard Alex Lewis, who sat out last season’s last six games after a dispute with Gase, or right-hand guard Greg Van Roten, they should probably find a new guard through a trade or in the design.

Defense. The biggest splash the Jets have made on this side of the ball so far is the signing of former Cincinnati 4-3 and Carl Lawson, an edge rusher the Jets hope will add some punch to their perpetually dying pass rush . Lawson’s contract, according to Over The Cap, calls for $ 30 million in fully guaranteed money, all but $ 333,333 in the first two years of the contract. The Jets also signed middle linebacker Jarrad Davis for a one-year $ 5.5 million deal, all fully guaranteed.

More about those signings here.

Lawson’s arrival led to the departure of Tarell Basham, who signed with Dallas.

The Jets also parted ways with defensive end Henry Anderson, a poor fit in 4-3. He signed with New England, which used a 3-4 schedule.

On Thursday, the Jets reportedly signed former Las Vegas Raider defender LaMarcus Joyner, who was unhappy as a corner back with that AFC West team, but is projecting as a safety in the system of Saleh and new coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. That’s interesting because the Jets already have Marcus Maye, who they franchised last week, and Ashtyn Davis for the third round of 2020.

With Maye and Joyner both projecting as free protections, the Jets might be able to take Davis, who often struggled with cover, to strong safety. The Jets and Maye have until July 15 to sign a long-term deal, a process that may be complicated by the fact that Denvers Justin Simmons, who had just been tagged by the team for the second consecutive year, is reportedly a four- year deal Friday with the Broncos. According to NFL Networks Ian Rapoport, the contract is worth $ 61 million over four years and $ 35 million guaranteed. That certainly complicates things for the Jets with Maye, as it makes Simmons the division’s highest-paid safety in terms of annual average.

At special teams, the Jets signed shooter Justin Hardee, who allowed New Orleans just 2.3 yards per punt return last season. Hardee will make $ 1 million in guaranteed money this year, all in advance. Bringing him in is a sign that Douglas and special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, now held by two new coaching regimes, believe in Braden Mann’s sixth round pick for 2020. Mann averaged 43.9 meters gross, but only 37.2 meters net, the second lowest of the qualifying bettors. Mann often outdid his cover and was forced to make touchdown-saving tackles himself twice. The addition of Hardee should mean that Mann’s tackles are less likely to come into play.

So what could come next? Inside linebacker Neville Hewitt was the Jets leading tackler last season, but he didn’t make much impact plays. In 2020 the Jets used both 3-4 and 4-3 formations, although the 4-3 was more common. But because they switch exclusively to the 4-3, there is less need for linebackers on the inside and Hewitt doesn’t fit well on the outside.

Slot cornerback Brian Poole remains unsigned. Poole was effective with the Jets in two seasons, both on a one-year contract, but he has missed nine games due to an injury from the past two seasons. However, many slot corners have fallen off the board. Still available is San Franciscos KWaun Williams, who would provide the bonus of helping his new teammates learn the system.

Not counting the deals with Cole and Joyner, the Jets have just over $ 34 million in cap space left. Remember, that money will also be used to pay for their design choices.