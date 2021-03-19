NCAA president responds to backlash from Kyrie Irving, others, about the inequality of tournaments in men and women

The NCAA is accused of unequal treatment of the men and women players in the NCAA tournament bubble environments around Indianapolis and San Antonio after photos surfaced online showing huge differences between the treatment and training facilities, the size of meals, and the availability of meals and swag bags . Many, including Kyrie Irving and Geno Auriemma, have sued the NCAA, disappointed with how obvious the contrast of the treatment is, and many other big names in the sport have joined the talks, calling it unacceptable.

The NCAA Women’s Athletics Committee wrote a letter to NCAA President Mark Emmert on Friday expressing his concerns and asking why these discrepancies existed at all.

Emmert responded, calling the situation “unforgivable,” but said committees communicated less because of COVID-19. ‘But let me be clear,’ he continued (via The athletic), “This is a miss. The communication should have been clear.”

Suzette McQueen, who chairs the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics and wrote the letter to Emmert, said of his response: “The NCAA has recognized that this is ‘disrespectful.’ The committee says it is more than that. NCAA as an advocate and guarantor of Title IX protection, and it is putting back athletics across the country for women. “

Others from the NCAA have responded to the situation, taking ownership and acknowledging that it is a major problem.

“I apologize to the women’s basketball student athletes, to the coaches, the women’s basketball committee for dropping the ball, frankly on the weight room issue in San Antonio,” said Dan Gavitt, the senior vice president. of Basketball at the NCAA and oversees both tournaments. “I apologize and feel terrible about anything that falls short of our high expectations … We will fix that as soon as possible.”

There is further notice of the specific changes he or the NCAA plans to make to resolve the situation or when it will be resolved.

Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball, also said, “We fell short this year in what we were doing to prepare … We recognize that.”

Nets star Kyrie Irving weighed in on his Instagram story after seeing the San Antonio footage.

Irving said, “We can’t tolerate this! They earn more! ‘

A large number of WNBA superstars who have played in this tournament in the past shared their thoughts on the men’s tournament with superior amenities.

Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma said this is not the first time he has seen something like this.

Hesaid on Zoom:

“This has been, for me, as long as I have been in women’s basketball, this has been a lifelong problem. This is not something new that just popped up. You can say it has never been fair, it has never been fair. And not that it was. life is supposed to be fair, and not expecting things to magically set things right and say ‘yes, we see inequality and we’re going to fix it.’

Auriemma does not attend the tournament to coach the Huskies after testing positive for COVID-19 – UConn is a No. 1 seed in San Antonio – but he met the media virtually and shared how troubled he felt the differences for him to be.

“It’s disappointing when the players … feel like there are things that could have been done, should be done, should have happened that aren’t happening, and it’s disappointing to hear that because the NCAA tournament would be the highlight of a player’s season and sometimes his career, ”said Auriemma.

“But what’s happening at the NCAA level, I think, it’s really a small sample, what’s happening. That’s a small sample of what’s happening every day on every college campus, pretty much everywhere in this country,” added Auriemma. .