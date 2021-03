NCAA First Round Tournament: Loyola Chicago Holds Down Georgia Tech

While the eyes of the nation watched Oral Roberts be upset Ohio state, Loyola University competed Chicago Ramblers Georgia Tech in an 8/9 matchup, it looked like it could go to the wire for a while. In the end, the Ramblers moved on to win 71-60, to hook up with 1 seed Illinois on Sunday. Both teams were arguably under-seeded, and the game lived up to the hype, even if most fans didn’t tune in until the end. The Yellow Jackets fell victim to a positive COVID-19 test for ACC Player of the Year Moses Wright and had to play without him. Despite fitting in without its best player, Tech was the team that caught fire, starting with a 13-3 run. However, Yellow Jackets’ lead did not last long. Loyola responded with its own sprint of 25-10. The Ramblers forced the Yellow Jackets into multiple scoring droughts, including a stretch where Georgia Tech made one field in the last four minutes of the half, and Loyola forced four turnovers that led to baskets the other way. Georgia Techs Jordan Usher got his third foul after rebounding with just 3:25 to go. After Loyola was eliminated early, Loyola used his stifling defense to build a 30-25 lead. In the second half, the Yellow Jackets showed a bit of life, taking seven of their first 10 shots from the field. Usher came out no slow after a long stretch on the bench, scoring four straight field goals on four possessions. As Georgia Tech got hot to build a five-point lead, Ramblers’ shooters were able to react. Braden Norris and Lucas Williamson hit forty-three consecutive stops as part of a quick 10-0 run to regain control of the game. While most thought Cameron Krutwig would dominate indoors without the presence of Moses Wright, it was the Williamson wing that stood up for the Ramblers. The Chicago senior dominated both sides, scoring 21 points on 8-14 shooting and making life difficult for Georgia Tech warden Micheal Devoe. Still, the Yellow Jackets remained in play. Jose Alvardo fought through Loyolas’ tough defensive pressure, hitting an insane pull-up three to pull it in five. The next step for Loyola is an Illinois team with a dynamic inside-out duo featuring Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. The Ramblers will need their elite defense to deal with an Illinois attack that ranks eighth in attack efficiency. Being able to effectively limit Alverado and Deveo was a great test. Defending the All-American Dosunmu from the first team is quite another.

