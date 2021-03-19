PJ Tucker expected to make his Milwaukee Bucks debut on Saturday





Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said he expects PJ Tucker to be available for Saturday’s game against San Antonio, barring any last-minute setbacks. Tucker, 35, took part in a significant chunk of Friday’s workout after his deal from the Houston Rockets went official earlier in the day. “The situation is perfect,” said Tucker. “I think I fit in well.” During practice, Tucker said he hugged Giannis Antetokounmpo, with each player telling the other how happy they were to be teammates and not have to compete again. Milwaukee topped his list for trade destinations, according to Tucker. He “definitely” feels like he is the missing link for the Bucks to win a title. Milwaukee has won 10 of the past 11 games. “My main goal is to win a championship. It’s easy,” said Tucker. “That’s the only reason I’m here. I feel like we have a chance to win a championship and do something special.” The move to Milwaukee has rejuvenated Tucker. “Man, you have no idea. It gave me that boost and 15 years later you’re looking for everything,” said Tucker. “There are days when I talk to myself or shit to people so they can talk shit back and I can get myself going. This is one of those things where I’m just recharging my battery right now.” Tucker’s deal with Milwaukee included forward Rodions Kurucs in exchange for DJ Augustin and DJ Wilson. Milwaukee also announced a return of its own first round draft pick for 2022 and a second round for Houston 2021 in exchange for Milwaukee’s first round for 2021 and 2023. Tucker has not played since March 3 as Houston rested him prior to the March 25 trade deadline. But the Bucks are confident he can come in immediately and contribute, especially during the late season. ‘He’s a professional. I think he took care of his body, I think he’s in a good place, ”Budenholzer said. “It’s a piece that he hasn’t played, but at the same time I think it’s possible to get it going and start that run-up process, which we think is important. It will probably happen sooner rather than later.”

