Oral Roberts shocks Ohio State, becomes only ninth No. 15 seed to upset No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

Oral Roberts became only the ninth No. 15 seed to ever defeat a No. 2 seed in an NCAA Tournament game on Friday, when the Eagles shocked Ohio State 75-72 in extra time for the program’s first win in the Big Dance since 1974. Max Abmas came in as the nation’s leading goalscorer, scoring 29 points for ORU, which comes out in the second round on Sunday to play No. 7 seed Florida.

The game ended in extra time, but Abmas and teammate Kevin Obanor helped dominate extra time, despite never getting a rest during the 45 minutes of the game. Obanor finished with 30 points when he and Abmas together scored all Oral Roberts points at 16 points in the game.

It is the first time since 2016 that a No. 15 seed beats a No. 2, although the outcome has become more common in the past decade. A No. 15 seed dates back to 2012 and has now defeated a No. 2 seed five times in the past nine NCAA tournaments, with Middle Tennessee’s 2016 win over Michigan State being the last for Friday.

While Ohio State’s poor 3-point shooting was a deviation for the Buckeyes, who were favored by 15 points at William Hill Sportsbook, Oral Roberts’ win was anything but a fluke. Here are the takeaways that help explain the history made Friday.

Oral Roberts’ early tests are paying off

Many midsize schools missed great opportunities for non-conferencing due to the planning challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Eagles played against five NCAA Tournament teams from major conferences early this season and nearly beat a few. That experience paid off – and so did the unique hardships of Summit League play. The league often organized two-game series between teams on consecutive days to reduce the amount of travel required during the pandemic. Getting through that physical grind may have paid off for the Eagles as Abmas and Obanor each played a full 45 minutes. Fellow starters Kareem Thompson Carlos Jurgens played 44 and 42 minutes respectively.

“I think that certainly prepared me here for this moment,” Abmas said after the game against CBS.

Year No. 15 vs. No. 2 matchup Score 1991 Richmond defeated Syracuse 73-69 1993 Santa Clara defeated Arizona 64-61 1997 Coppin State defeated South Carolina 78-65 2001 Hampton beat the state of Iowa 58-57 2012 Lehigh defeated Duke 75-70 2012 Norfolk state defeated Missouri 86-84 2013 Florida Gulf Coast defeated Georgetown 78-68 2016 Middle Tennessee defeated Michigan 90-81 2018 Oral Roberts defeated the state of Ohio 75-72 (OT)

Abmas and Obanor

It sounds like a law firm, but it’s actually a star college basketball tandem. If you’ve been paying close attention to college basketball, there’s at least a chance you’ve heard that Abmas is in the NCAA tournament. The six-foot guard overtook Luka Garza as the country’s top scorer in points per game at the end of this season, averaging an obscene 34.8 points per game in ORU’s last five regular season games. But Obanor proved that Oral Roberts’ run was anything but a one-man show so far.

The 6-foot attacker has been a force for the Eagles all season, hitting double digits in every game except one, and showcasing his versatile skills on Friday. Obanor did a lot of damage in the paint and on the free throw line along the trajectory. But contrary to what you’d expect from a big mid-range man, Obanor is also a 3-point threat, and he proved that against Ohio State by knocking down 5 of 12 tries from outside the arc.

In all, Abamas and Obanor combined 10 of Oral Roberts’ 11 3-pointers made, and Obanor’s 11 rebounds were also crucial as he fought admirably with Ohio State forward EJ Liddell.

The Shocking End of the State of Ohio

After losing four consecutive games to end the regular season, it appeared that the Buckeyes were popular again after a strong performance in the Big Ten Tournament. Ohio State won three games in the event and took Illinois to extra time in the title game before losing 91-88. But a few key ingredients of Ohio State’s success throughout the season were missing Friday. The Buckeyes made only 5 out of 23 tries from a 3-point range (21.7%) after coming in as a 36.5% 3-point shooting team.

The Buckeyes also missed senior forward Kyle Young, who was out for a third consecutive game due to a concussion in the Big Ten Tournament. Having the 6-foot-8 forward would have helped Ohio State get a more demonstrative edge in the paint. The schedule appears to be in a solid place, but the Buckeyes have yet to progress beyond the first weekend of the NCAA tournament led by fourth-year coach Chris Hotlmann, and Friday’s outcome will mark the bitter end of an otherwise excellent season. .