Colts believe Wentz could be their QB franchise

To Wentz, the flight felt symbolic, a final goodbye to a city he thought would be home for his entire NFL career.

On the way to an introduction to a city that hopes Wentz will regain his confidence, realize his tremendous potential, and eventually stop the revolving door at the quarterback position that started spinning the moment Andrew Luck decided to retire.

The Colts traded for Wentz because they believe the former Eagle could be the franchise quarterback they desperately need.

I really believe this, after watching this game for 50 years and seeing guys come and go in that position: I really think he could be that guy who’s the center of attention, Colts owner Jim Irsay said Thursday, in the first The franchise’s public comments since the deal was struck in February. The man who will be with these teams we’ve assembled for the next decade that will give the Colts a shot at greatness.





The Philadelphia Eagles bet everything on him. He was traded to the No. 2 pick in the draft to get his hands on him, and two years later handed him a massive four-year extension, $ 128 million. Until the 2020 season, it looked like Wentz would be the face of the Philadelphias franchise for the foreseeable future.

When you’re drafted by a team, everyone wants, I’m going to play for 20 years, and I’m going to do X, Y and Z and win all these games, Wentz said. All that stuff, that’s what you want, that’s what you have in mind, but things are unfolding, they are different.

Wentz had to spend a lot of time at his introductory press conference in Indianapolis to talk about how his Philadelphia dream had fallen apart so quickly.

The great quarterback briefly referred to how things had gone so well in the beginning, said Doug Pederson was a good fit in Philadelphia, and hinted that it’s hard to believe how it all turned out.

Wentz called his ugly 2020 season, the one that made him available to the Colts, a highlight, though he repeatedly declined to go into the details of the discussions with his agents and the Eagles after the season that led to his exchange to Indianapolis . Wentz pushed hard on the oft-repeated suggestion that Philadelphia’s decision to draft Jalen Hurts in last season’s second round played a role in his struggles, although he did acknowledge that Pedersons’ decision to put him on the bench for Hurts against Green Bay the first time he realized he might not be able to realize his vision for his time with the Eagles. Wentz sees himself as a competitor, and he was a bit shocked at the suggestion that he was running away from the fight.

But for the most part, Wentz declined to sue the charges that were thrown at him, opting instead to acknowledge that he had probably made some mistakes.

Wentz wanted to look ahead, although the questions kept pulling him back.

It wasn’t the end everyone envisioned, Wentz said. I don’t know why (many) things happened, or how they happened the way they did, but as a man you have to look yourself in the mirror, learn from it and become a better man and a better player.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard has long said that if an experienced player is available, he is available for a reason, and that reason should be weighed before any team makes a move.

Frank Reich and I, and Chris, we had some really long, difficult conversations. Why is it available? Is this a trap for the franchise? Irsay said. I can’t emphasize how strongly I feel that Carson is the man for the job for the Colts right now. For Irsay, at a point in franchise history at this point, this means that Indianapolis urgently needs a long-term answer to the quarterback position, a need that Wentz sees as providence.

There are a lot of crazy circumstances out there, not how you expect things to unfold, especially when you’re called up in a place like Philly, you have a lot of high hopes and all, Wentz said. I believe God has a perfect plan, and here we are, we were excited about this new opportunity, and hopefully to build something special here in Indy, be part of something special that has already been created here.

Under Ballard and Reich, the Colts have built a team that has demonstrated its ability to compete on an annual basis as long as it has a quarterback, and Reich’s deep belief in Wentz during those talks put a lot of weight on the Indianapolis owner. . Insider: What do GM Chris Ballard’s four free agent tendencies mean for the Colts in 2021? Irsay is very confident in Reichs’ reputation as a quarterback developer.

In Wentz, Reich has an apprentice who already knows and implicitly trusts him, going back to his concept review, when Wentz was a sky-high prospect in the state of North Dakota and Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator.

It was just instantaneous. We had this connection, Wentz said. It was both natural, of course, men of faith, able to talk about our values ​​and different things. Finally working together for two years, not just the personal side of things, but also the X’s and O’s of football, how we see the game, how we can have healthy discussions and disagreements, but really challenge each other and ultimately take care of each other. other better.

Unlike the crumbling roster Wentz tried to lead in Philadelphia, the Colts believe they have the kind of roster that can help the quarterback restore form, a young, talented core on the rise.

Working with Frank, first of all, what he was able to do here, the culture that has been established here over the years, excites me, Wentz said. Obviously the o-line, the skill players, all that they could do last year was on the verge of something special, how close they got.

The more Reich, Ballard, and Irsay talked, the more the owner believed the Colts had a chance to pull off a rarity: finding a franchise quarterback through trade.

Irsay likes Wentz’s competitiveness, the way he leads, liked what he heard from conversations with equipment managers and trainers who previously worked with Wentz, and he believes the quarterback has all the physical tools needed to get back to being a franchise quarterback. to play.

He knows this is a great opportunity for him, Irsay said. I think he will take it and run with it, and our community is really going to love him.