Coach Chris Beard found that the NCAA’s high-definition press conference cameras may not be as flattering on facial hair as those of his hometown.

Security guard Mac McClung was called away for another post-game TV interview just before he weighed in on his first NCAA appearance.

And as sixth-seeded, Texas Tech did exactly what was expected at this time of year, solving Utah State and its talented 7-footer Neemias Queta in the second half on their way to a 65-53 NCAA Tournament victory.

Next is a second round meeting in the South region on Sunday against third-seeded Arkansas, which set Colgate 85-68 aside. Expect some memories of the Southwest Conference and Techs Gerald Myers opposite the Razorbacks Eddie Sutton.

Techies’ victory wasn’t pretty or aesthetically pleasing, not that it matters. The Red Raiders improved to an impressive 9-2 in March Madness under Beard, although there were some shaky moments early on.

The Red Raiders finally made some shots after shooting 28.1 percent in the first half and trailing 26-23 at halftime. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 10 of his runs and added two assists on a decisive 24-4 run that eliminated any chance of Tech’s early exit.

Our defense remained consistent, Beard said. We watched for the first half. But what really helped us in that flight is that our attack reveals itself.

Tech shot 56.7 percent in the second half. The Raiders also forced Utah State (9/20) to season-high 22 sales.

They’ve earned it, said Utah State coach Craig Smith. You know, they really engulfed us. They are an elite defense team and we knew it. The turnaround battle was going to be a big deal.

Beard was confident that Shannon, a Chicago sophomore, would eventually perform in his first NCAA appearance.

Didn’t play as well as he wanted, whether we wanted him to do it, or I wanted him to do that in the first half, Beard said. It wasn’t because he didn’t try. His heart was in the right place.

Beard had seen some better players at Tech, including Jarrett Culver and Davide Moretti.

That first game is tough, Beard said. I thought he did a great job during half time: calming down, taking the coaching, feeling confident in himself, remembering all the hours in the gym and the sacrifices he has made since the end of last season so far. And really have the courage to play great on the track.

Eight of the Shannons’ runs came in a 2:40 trajectory at the start of the run.

TJ just started taking shots and we just kept playing through him, attacker Kevin McCullar said of Shannon.

Even though Queta still neatly filled out the stat sheet with 11 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and seven blocks, Tech doubles teams limited him to eight shots. Still, Beard called Queta a future pro and the best-passing big man he’d seen this year.

McClung, the transfer from Georgetown, led Tech by 16 points, although he missed his first five shots off the field.

It was amazing. I don’t know if there is anything better than this tournament, McClung told the TNT broadcast crew before being taken away in the same way he was when he left an ESPN interview earlier this year. Do not blame me. Blame Coach Beard.

For his part, Beard went off one of the tangents that required press conferences two years ago to hear the final at Techs. Between that and winning, it was all kind of familiar.

In particular, Beard wasn’t sure what he looked like in front of the camera at the press conference, while his facial hair didn’t look quite as dark in places.

I felt like the beard was a good thing, but I have a big white beard here, Beard said, pointing above his chin. I don’t really know what I think about it. The NCAA needs to rock a different camera than we have in Lubbock.

Find more college sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here