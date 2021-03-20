Patriots’ throwbacks approach should scare the NFL; five surprising free-agent signings





I don’t know if Bill Belichick is a movie buff, but his approach to rebuilding the New England Patriots off-season reminds me of a 1985 classic on the silver screen: Back to the future Like Marty McFly jumping in the DeLorean to go back to the 1950s, Belichick takes his roster back to the early 2000s. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach has once again committed to building the ultimate complementary football squad. With an aggressive start from free agency, New England has amassed a collection of players who will give the team the ability to play smashmouth football on offense, complementing a veteran-laden defense that will stunt opponents with its size, power and versatility. The thought of the patriots reclaiming their throne may sicken the rest of the football world, but opponents should prepare for an old-school attack specializing in power football with a powerful play-action pass game that will defend the defense at every turn. turn challenges. New England’s new “12” staffing package is quite tempting, with Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith making hefty deals to occupy the “Y” (traditional tight end) and “H” (move or pass-catch from tight end) positions respectively . With the Patriots also bolstering the line of attack – SEE: Trent Brown (via trade) and Ted Karras (free agency) returns, in addition to David Andrews’ new signing – they should be able to beat opponents with an in-between tackles running game that forces defenders to put on their big-boy pads when facing Cam Newton and co. The team’s intent to take the center of the field on the ground and through the air is part of a tried and true blueprint that has worked since the Vince Lombardi era. New England is going the extra mile by committing to two TE staff groups that will create a conundrum for defensive coordinators trying to determine whether to play base or nickel on early downs. If the opponents choose their regular formations with three or four linebackers on the field, the Patriots can spread the field to exploit linebackers tasked with guarding talented tight ends in space. If opposing defenses trot sub-packs with a pair of defensive backs on the field, the Pats will strengthen the formation and lean on the power-running game. This is the kind of thing that keeps defensive coordinators up at night – the thought of trying to defend forces, counters and isolations, produced from myriad two-tight and pseudo-two-back formations with a little defensive line-up. Throw in the QB running game with Newton plunging between tackles on QB powers and read-option plays, and the Patriots can pose a myriad of issues with diverse game plans that incorporate a mix of college and pro style concepts. While skeptics will giggle anyone to suggest that New England’s passing game could be explosive with 31-year-old Newton throwing the rock, the team also added a few extra weapons to the perimeter to enhance the air strike. Last season, the Patriots’ receivers tied for 27th in receptions (168), 30th in receiving yards (2,063), 32nd in receiving touchdowns (4), and 29th in receiving first downs (104). Meanwhile, the tight ends ranked last in receptions (18), receiving touchdowns (1) and first downs (8), and 31st in receiving yards (254). Given what Newton had to work with, it’s not too surprising that he was ranked 35th out of 35 qualified passers-by in passing yards per game (177.1), 28th in passer rating (82.9) and just one of The five qualified passers-by have been passing since the merger in 1970. with a completion rate of over 65 and less than 180 passing yards per game. The lack of playmakers on the perimeter has certainly contributed to Newton’s struggles as a pitcher, but by strictly judging the former MVP on his passing prowess, his significant impact on offense as a runner cannot be explained. With 12 hasty touchdowns, Cam brought up former Patriot Steve Grogan with a quarterback for the second-highest total in one season. (Newton holds the all-time record, with 14 ground scores as a rookie in 2011.) Not to mention, Cam’s 592 rushing yards accounted for 25.2 percent of New England’s ground production. While Newton is no longer the dynamic running menace that made him one of football’s most feared attacking playmakers in his prime, the eleventh-year-old pro still has enough in his legs for New England to use a versatile running game that resembles the creative game. ground attack that emerged the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens as legitimate contenders. If the Pats’ attack returns to form with a run-heavy, ball-control approach that minimizes the risk of turnover, New England can play “let them beat you” football. The weekly goal is to avoid the costly mistakes that lead to losses (converts, big moves allowed, and pre-snap penalties), forcing opponents to win without help. The revamped New England defense is better positioned to meet this premise in 2021, with a large number of veterans joining the squad to enhance the unit’s collective talent, athletics, versatility and football prowess. The return of Kyle Van Noy (free agency) and Dont’a Hightower (opt-out for 2020) enhances a line-up with new additions Matt Judon, Davon Godchaux, Montravius ​​Adams, Henry Anderson, Justin Bethel and Jalen Mills. The influx of veterans will encourage Belichick to return to the mix-and-match approach that helped the Patriots fool opponents for years. Plus, the team’s decision to upgrade the center of defense with beefy tackles and chunky linebackers will make the unit a beast to run against. With Judon adding speed and explosiveness to the edges, the Patriots have a defense built to handle power or finesse infractions. In short, the patriots can return to the blue collar blueprint that initially led to two decades of dominance. Watch out, NFL.

