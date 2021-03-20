Tajon Buchanan shines as Canada beat U23’s El Salvador to start Concacaf’s men’s Olympic qualifier





The New England Revolution’s Tajon Buchanan cemented his reputation as a star in the making with two fantastic goals to get Canada’s U-23s to a winning start in Concacaf’s Olympic Men’s Qualifier with a 2-0 win over El Salvador in Guadalajara on Fridays. Buchanan struck twice in the first 21 minutes, one with his left foot and the other with his right, to give Canada a dream start in their efforts to qualify their U23 team for the Olympics for the first time. Buchanan finished 2020 in a hugely impressive way as a right-back as the Revs reached the Eastern Conference final in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. But he was back in his more trusted right-wing role when Canada kicked off their Group B campaign. However, he was on the left wing, with 17 minutes left to lead Canada. Selected No. 9 by the Rein de 2019 MLS SuperDraft, the 22-year-old skillfully and effortlessly beat his defender on the outside before finishing with his left foot through the goalkeeper. Silky smooth finish of @TajonBuchanan to give @BuienRadarNL in charge! pic.twitter.com/G4BmOlUxZq Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 19, 2021 Barely four minutes later, Buchanan made it 2-0. This time the ball rolled towards him in a central position just outside the penalty area and Buchanan, this time with his right foot, delivered an unstoppable first shot into the net. Okay, @TajonBuchananOkay. He scores his second goal of the first half @BuienRadarNL pic.twitter.com/PXFBKPfwPl Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 19, 2021 That 2-0 lead came under pressure from El Salvador before half-time was over, but Canada also came close to extending their lead when Aidan Daniels curled a shot off the post. As was to be expected for a team with some players who had not played a competitive game in several months, Canada faded somewhat in the second half. But the team led by former CF Montral head coach Mauro Biello avoided too many nervous moments as El Salvador attempted to enter the match early in the second half, eventually allowing Canada to take the win in relative comfort. Canada will then take on a side of Haiti that opened their tournament earlier on Friday with a 3-0 defeat to Honduras. The top two teams from the group of four teams will qualify for the semifinals, with the two finalists qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics this summer.







