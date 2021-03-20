Seahawks re-signs RB Chris Carson for a two-year $ 14.6 million deal





Chris Carson’s days as a free agent are definitely over. His tenure with the Seahawks is not. The standout run-up is signing a two-year deal worth up to $ 14,625 million to stay in Seattle, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. The contract includes a third voidable year for cap purposes. More importantly, it reunites the Seahawks with their best way to run back since Marshawn Lynch was at his peak. Carson is coming off a shortened but still productive fourth season, generating a career-high 4.8 yards per carry, 37 receptions and nine touchdowns over 12 games. The combination of injuries and a platoon with Carlos Hyde cut dramatically in Carson’s hasty efforts. He finished with just 141 last year, after cutting an average of 262.5 carriers between 2018-19 and accumulating nearly 2,400 meters on the ground. All three campaigns showed Carson’s importance to the Seahawks’ heavy assault. And with Pete Carroll noting that he wants his club to hit the rock more than 2020, it made sense to re-sign Carson to likely get the position back. The former sixth round pickup spent about 48 hours on the open market. Still, the news of his return has already made at least one notable teammate feel good.

