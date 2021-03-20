Sammy, Amla say PSL is stimulating new talent in Pakistani cricket newspaper





KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi head coach Darren Sammy and mentor Hashima Amla said on Friday that they enjoy their roles at Peshawar Zalmi and the Pakistan Super League, calling it a platform for finding new talent in Pakistan Cricket. Both Sammy and Amla have stayed back in Pakistan following the PSL 6 postponement and recently attended the Peshawar Zalmi MG Zalmi Cup trials to provide coaching tips to budding cricketers. In an exclusive interview with Dawn News on program Replay, Sammy said that after six seasons, Pakistan Super League has become a very big and popular brand. I am sure PSL will be completed successfully in June and I am really looking forward to it, said Sammy Peshawar Zalmi have performed well in PSL 6 so far and it will be exciting to play the remaining games in June after the suspension due to COVID-19. Sammy, who led the West Indies to two World T20 titles in 2012 and 2016, said he is enjoying his coaching role with Zalmi. Once a Zalmi fan is always a Zalmi fan and it’s like family to me. I am very impressed with the hard work of our cricket director Mohammad Akram to discover new talent, said Sammy. Akram and Company have visited ten cities in Pakistan and have worked very hard to witness the trials. I have to say there is a lot of potential in these 40 shortlisted cricketers that I recently saw in the final round of the MG Zalmi camp at Shalimar Ground Islamabad. Meanwhile, legendary South African batsman Hashim Amla said he is hopeful that Peshawar Zalmi will be able to continue their good show in PSL when it resumes in June. It will be a challenge to regain momentum after a hiatus of a few months, but this will be a new experience and our focus will be on doing well in the remaining games of PSL 6. We have won 3 out of 5 games and we will do our best to maintain the winning momentum in June. Amla also said he was impressed with the new talent he saw and coached on the final leg of the MG Zalmi camp. PSL has already produced a lot of young talent for Pakistan and many of them have also played in international cricket, he noted. Good steps like Zalmi Talent Show will add more value to Pakistan Cricket as there is a lot of potential in Pakistani cricket. Both Sammy and Amla also visited the famous Pakistani ski resort Malam Jabba on Thursday and Friday and all praised one of the most beautiful tourist spots in the northern areas. I was stunned to see the beauty of Pakistan on my road trip to Malam Jabba from Islamabad to Swat this week, said Sammy. I have to say this is a very beautiful country and the world should come and experience these beautiful places here. Sammy and Amla also attended a traditional dinner / musical evening along with Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal and Umaid Asif. for PSL 6 to promote tourism in Pakistan and also put Malam Jabba logo on Zalmi kit during Pakistan Super League sason 6. Published in Dawn, March 20, 2021

