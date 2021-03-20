Indian women’s cricket lost momentum with the defeat in South Africa. Now is the time for corrective action

In recent years, the Indian woman cricket has experienced exponential growth. The team has hit two ICC Championship finals, money has come into the sport with the BCCI raking in Rs 20 crore as sponsorship revenue from the 2020 Womens T-20 challenge, and we’ve seen the rise of new stars like Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma to join the experienced trio of Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Harmanpreet Kaur.

The improvement under coach WV Raman was striking enough for analysts to suggest that India could challenge Australia and England’s hegemony in ICC leagues in a year or two. The momentum was somewhat lost due to Covid, with the girls not playing international cricket for a year. And now that games have resumed poor selection calls resulted in India losing a 50th home series win to South Africa 1-4.

At a time when men’s cricket has hit record highs, these results don’t bode well for the women’s game. While the selectors have not spoken, the only explanation available is that players like Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Tania Bhatia and others were reassured when the Neetu David-led selection committee wanted to try out new talent. Frankly, when a team returns to international cricket after 12 months, it cannot be a stage for experimentation. This is international cricket, where the always winner gets everything.

It was shocking to see a youngster in Monica Patel handpicked Shikha Pandey to consistently perform for Goa in domestic cricket. Not only is Patel not ready for the international stage, by choosing her over the veteran Pandey, the selectors have done her and Indian cricket a disservice. It’s only natural that bad performances are happening in her head right now, causing serious self-doubt in the future.

With Jhulan Goswami injured for the all-important fourth game of the series, India had to compete with spinners and one sailor because the captain and coach had no confidence in Patel. And the lonely sailor in Mansi Joshi looked confused by the lack of a guiding hand in Jhulan. That’s where Pandey’s experience could have made the difference. Again, preferable to Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav dropped out after just one game, a clear sign that management has little confidence in her abilities in this format.

The selectors must realize three things in the future. First, they hold public office and fulfill a public duty. Second, the Indian team is associated with national pride and the selectors are accountable to millions of Indian cricket fans. Third, they must give the captain and coach the team they need to achieve results and not impose selection choices on them, making the team’s think tank seem lost and frustrated.

The truth is, the women’s game has lost momentum with this defeat. The game has been pushed back a few years due to incompetent selections. Corrective action is an immediate necessity. It is paramount that the Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah have led BCCI with the captain, coach and selection committee to develop a vision plan for the women’s game leading to the 50 over World Cup just ten months away.

Indian woman cricket has some serious potential. It will be a joke if fundamental mistakes take us on the world stage in less than a year. In mapping the way forward, BCCI could also decide to use legends of the women’s game such as Shantha Rangaswamy, already a top councilor, Diana Edulji and Subhangi Kulkarni.

With the women’s T-20 challenge in a month’s time, this defeat could have affected sports practice for the foreseeable future as well. India was not competitive in three of the games and that’s what annoys fans the most.

People in positions of power must deal responsibly with authority. A good Indian performance at the World Cup means thousands of young young girls are taking up the sport, making it a viable career option in the country. With much at stake, the stake is at stake. Can the selectors cash in on themselves and get it back on track, or will the gains of the past few years be lost soon? The juries are on this one.

