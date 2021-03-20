Baylor looks just as dominant as advertised in the opening NCAA tournament win at Hartford

INDIANAPOLIS Baylor began his NCAA Tournament journey Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bears would love it if it ended there too, meaning the best Baylor made it to the Final Four.

Just don’t read too much in Baylor’s 79-55 walkthrough win over Hartford. Aside from an early sign of life from Hartford, this was pretty much your base No. 1 vs. a No. 16. There was no real indication that things could end in Maryland Baltimore County, stunning Virginia in 2018 or anything.

Hartford even lost starting guard DJ Mitchell at exactly 16 seconds into the game with a clear left leg injury after a foul by Baylors Mark Vital.

Baylor now plays against Wisconsin.

Hartford coach John Gallagher left the belief that Baylor was exactly as advertised.

They’re a contender for the national championship for a reason, said Gallagher, who broke down 11 Baylor games on film.

They pose problems in many areas. Their height, their size, their shooting power. They are probably one of the best one or two teams in the country, she or Gonzaga in my opinion.

Hartford (15-9), champion of the American East, actually led 14-13 with 7:51 to play in the first half. Next, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua threw down two dunks wedged around Adam Flagler’s 3-pointer and by half time, Baylor’s lead was 37-21.

I thought the nerves had calmed down somewhat, said Baylor coach Scott Drew. Jon thought that [and] I thought the boys were starting to relax and feel a lot more comfortable.

MaCio Teague led Baylor to score for the fourth game in a row to bring in 22, while Jared Butler added 13 points, nine assists and five steals.

I felt like we got into a rhythm, and once we got into a rhythm, we stayed there, Teague said.

Baylor (23-2) had not played in a week since losing to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament and spent the time in practice tackling defensive breakdowns, from spins to 1-on-1 defense.

The Bears held Hartford to shoot 35.2 percent and forced 24 sales. So far, so good, Drew said.

We were much sharper, much sharper, Drew said.

I really appreciate the guys working hard over the past week. Sometimes you go to a tournament and worry about getting injured and trying to save yourself.

Those guys knew we needed to get better and we really got behind it, and I thought it showed that we made some improvements today.

Teague said: I feel like we defended pretty well today.

Then there was the feel-out process that comes with playing basketball in a cavernous NFL stadium, albeit one divided to accommodate two courts. Examples are plenty of the shooting rates that make a nose dive in the big stadiums.

The first results, according to Drew, were less important than just gaining experience.

Offensive as coaches you always worry about shooting in domes, Drew said. The more practice time you get here, the more you shoot here, the more you feel at home. I mean, we play in many different arenas, but you just don’t play in many domes.

Baylor finished 11 out of 33 from behind the arch with Teague 4 out of 8.

People will tell you it’s different [and] come to mind – it’s not a gym for shooters – but I feel like every gym is a gym for shooters, so just try to plug in and take pictures, Teague said.

Former Baylor assistant excels: Former Baylor assistant Paul Mills played a key role in the NCAA Tournaments on Friday.

At least his former colleagues got a chance to witness the closing seconds when 15th seed Oral Roberts and Mills No. 2 stunned Ohio State 75-72. The scoreboard at Lucas Oil Stadium showed the end of the game during a time-out in the Baylor-Hartford game, briefly booed for the cut, then went back to the finish line during a time-out.

Mills served on the Drews staff from 2003-17. I think I was the only one who didn’t secretly peak, said Baylor coach Scott Drew. I’m talking. All the boys watch. Our coaches are watching. I like what’s going on? Then they told me [assistant Jeromey] Tang was actually crying, he was so excited. I think I was the only one on our team who didn’t watch. That’s what you get when you look the wrong way.

Find more college sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here