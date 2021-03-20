NCAA Wrestling Championships 2021: Friday’s results, team scores and more





The 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships continued on Friday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The top-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes propelled three wrestlers to Saturday night’s final and continues to lead the team race. Find Friday’s results, team scores and more coverage here. NCAA wrestling coverage Summary Day 2: Iowa retains team leader with 3 finalists NCAA Wrestling Notes: UNI redshirt freshman Parker Keckeisen becomes All-American Day 1: first and second round results NCAA wrestling team to score After session 4 1. Iowa109 2. Penn State 94.5 Oklahoma State 86.5 State of Arizona 67 Michigan 58.5 T-6. Missouri 56.5 T-6. State of North Carolina 56.5 Minnesota 55.5 9. State of Ohio 45.5 Pittsburgh 40.5 Nebraska 33.5 12. Northwest 33 13. Iowa State 32.5 Virginia Tech 32 North Carolina 31 T-16. Rutgers 30.5 T-16. Stanford 30.5 18. Rider 22 Illinois 21 20. Utah Valley 20.5 21. Northern Iowa 20 22. Wisconsin 18.5 23. Oklahoma 17 24. Central Michigan 16.5 T-25. Purdue 15.5 T-25. State of South Dakota 15.5 T-25. Wyoming 15.5 NCAA wrestling stirrups and results Printable brackets Live updated brackets 125 quarter-finals No. 1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) Major Dec. No. 9 Devin Schroder (Purdue), 10-2 No. 4 Drew Hildebrandt (Central Michigan) won in SV-1 overNo. 5 Brody Teske (Northern Iowa), 4-2 No. 3 Brandon Courtney (State of Arizona) Dec. No. 6 Jakob Camacho (State of North Carolina), 4-2 No. 7 Taylor LaMont (Utah Valley) Dec. No. 2 Sam Latona (Virginia Tech), 7-4 125 semifinals No. 1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) Major Dec. No. 4 Drew Hildebrandt (Central Michigan), 11-0 No. 3 Brandon Courtney (Arizona State) won in TB-1 against No. 7 Taylor LaMont (Utah Valley), 2-1 133 quarter-finals No. 1 Daton Fix (Oklahoma State) pinned No. 8 Chris Cannon (Northwestern), 5:10 ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW ADVERTISING No. 4 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) Dec. No. 5 Micky Phillippi (Pittsburgh), 13-5 No. 3 Korbin Myers (Virginia Tech) Dec. No. 6 Matt Schmitt (Missouri), 1-0 No. 2 Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State) Dec. No. 10 Louie Hayes (Virginia), 4-1 133 semifinals No. 1 Daton Fix (Oklahoma State) Dec. No. 4 Austin DeSanto (Iowa), 3-2 No. 2 Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State) Dec. No. 3 Korbin Myers (Virginia Tech), 5-3 141 quarter finals No. 1 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) pin No. 9 Dresden Simon (Central Michigan), 3:49 Tariq Wilson (State of North Carolina) Dec. No. 21 Real Woods (Stanford), 3-1 No. 3 Sebastian Rivera (Rutgers) dec. No. 6 Allan Hart (Missouri), 7-3 No. 2 Nick Lee (Penn State) Major Dec. No. 10 Zachary Sherman (North Carolina), 11-3 141 semifinals No. 1 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) pinned No. 4 Tariq Wilson (North Carolina State), 2:59 2 Nick Lee (Penn State) Dec. No. 3 Sebastian Rivera (Rutgers), 9-3 149 quarter-finals No. 1 Sammy Sasso (Ohio State) Dec. No. 25 Yahya Thomas (Northwest), 8-3 No. 4 Boo Lewallen (Oklahoma State) won in SV-1 overNo. 12 Max Murin (Iowa), 6-4 No. 3 Brock Mauller (Missouri) Dec. No. 6 Bryce Andonian (Virginia Tech), 8-3 No. 2 Austin O’Connor (North Carolina) Dec. No. 7 Jonathan Millner (Appalachian State), 5-2 149 semifinals No. 1 Sammy Sasso (Ohio State) pinned No. 4 Boo Lewallen (Oklahoma State), 4:01 No. 2 Austin O’Connor (North Carolina) won in TB-1 overNo. 3 Brock Mauller (Missouri), 2-1 157 quarter-finals No. 1 Ryan Deakin (Northwest) Dec. No. 8 Jared Franek (State of North Dakota), 5-4 No. 4 Jesse Dellavecchia (Rider) won by injury by default over No. 12 Brady Berge (Penn State), 2:39 No. 3 David Carr (Iowa State) won in SV-1 over Nr. 6 Brayton Lee (Minnesota), 4-2 No. 2 Hayden Hidlay (North Carolina State) pinned 23 Jacob Wright (Wyoming), 2:33 157 semifinals No. 4 Jesse Dellavecchia (Rider) pinned 1 Ryan Deakin (Northwest), 3:18 No. 3 David Carr (Iowa State) Dec. No. 2 Hayden Hidlay (State of North Carolina), 6-4 165 quarter-finals No. 8 Shane Griffith (Stanford) won in SV-1 overNo. 1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa), 3-1 No. 5 Zach Hartman (Bucknell) won by medical forfeiture to No. 4 Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech) No. 3 Jake Wentzel (Pittsburgh) December No. 6 Keegan O’Toole (Missouri), 9-6 No. 7 Ethan Smith (Ohio State) Dec. No. 2 Anthony Valencia (State of Arizona), 13-4 165 semifinals No. 8 Shane Griffith (Stanford) Dec. No. 5 Zach Hartman (Bucknell), 9-2 No. 3 Jake Wentzel (Pittsburgh) Dec. No. 7 Ethan Smith (Ohio State), 4-2 174 quarter-finals No. 1 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) Major Dec. No. 8 Daniel Bullard (State of North Carolina), 13-4 No. 12 Bernie Turax (Cal Poly) dec. No. 4 Mikey Labriola (Nebraska), 4-2 No. 3 Carter Starocci (Penn State) Dec. No. 6 Andrew McNally (Kent State), 6-3 2 Demetrius Romero (Utah Valley) dec. No. 7 Kaleb Romero (Ohio State), 6-0 174 semifinals No. 1 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) Dec. No. 12 Bernie Truax (Cal Poly), 8-1 No. 3 Carter Starocci (Penn State) Dec. No. 2 Demetrius Romero (Utah Valley), 2-0 184 quarter-finals No. 1 Aaron Brooks (Penn State) Dec. No. 8 Taylor Venz (Nebraska), 9-4 No. 4 Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) won in SV-2 over No. 5 Hunter Bolen (Virginia Tech), 4-2 6 John Poznanski (Rutgers) dec. No. 3 Lou Deprez (Binghamton), 8-4 2 Trent Hidlay, North Carolina, Dec. No. 7 Brit Wilson (Northern Illinois), 3-1 184 semifinals No. 1 Aaron Brooks (Penn State) Dec. No. 4 Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa), 6-4 No. 2 Trent Hidlay (North Carolina State) won TB-1 overNo. 6 John Poznanski (Rutgers), 2-1 197 quarter-finals No. 1 Myles Amine (Michigan) Dec. No. 8 Stephen Buchanan (Wyoming), 7-6 4 AJ Ferrari (Oklahoma State) Dec. No. 5 Jacob Warner (Iowa), 3-2 No. 6 Nino Bonaccorsi (Pittsburgh) dec. No. 3 Kordell Norfleet (State of Arizona), 4-1 No. Jake Woodley (Oklahoma) Dec. No. 15 Michael Beard (Penn State), 8-3 197 semifinals 4 AJ Ferrari (Oklahoma State) Dec. No. 1 Myles Amine (Michigan), 5-1 No. 6 Nino Bonaccorsi (Pittsburgh) dec. No. 26 Jake Woodley (Oklahoma), 4-1 Hwt. quarterfinals No. 1 Gable Steveson (Minnesota) Dec. No. 9 Greg Kerkvliet (Penn State), 9-4 No. 5 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) Dec. No. 4 Cohlton Schultz (State of Arizona), 4-1 No. 6 Gannon Gremmel (Iowa State) won in TB-1 over No. 14 Trent Hillger (Wisconsin), 2-1 No. 2 Mason Parris, Michigan Major Dec. No. 7 Ethan Laird (rider), 14-4 Hwt. semi-finals No. 1 Gable Steveson (Minnesota) Major Dec. No. 5 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa), 16-6 No. 2 Mason Parris (Michigan) pinned 6 Gannon Gremmel (State of Iowa), 4:02 Iowa in 2-3 consolation rounds 157: No. 5 Kaleb Young (Iowa) Dec. No. 22 Benjamin Barton (Campbell), 8-2 157: No. 5 Kaleb Young (Iowa) Dec. No. 13 Hunter Willits (State of Oregon), 5-1 184: No. 22 Devin Kane (North Carolina) Major Dec. No. 12 Nelson Brands (Iowa), 15-4 Iowa in Consolation Rounds 4-5 149: No. 8 Jaden Abas (Stanford) won in TB-1 from No. 12 Max Murin (Iowa), 2-1 157: No. 5 Kaleb Young (Iowa) Major Dec. No. 23 Jacob Wright (Wyoming), 10-2 157: No. 6 Brayton Lee (Minnesota) Dec. No. 5 Kaleb Young (Iowa), 3-2 165: No. 11 Cameron Amine (Michigan) recovered by forfeiture of No. 1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) 197: No. 5 Jacob Warner (Iowa) Dec. No. 10 Cameron Caffey (Michigan State), 4-1 197: No. 5 Jacob Warner (Iowa) Dec. No. 8 Stephen Buchanan (Wyoming), 6-3 Iowa State in 2-3 consolation rounds 141: No. 8 Chad Red (Nebraska) Dec. No. 7 Ian Parker (State of Iowa), 12-8 184: No. 29 Samuel Colbray (State of Iowa) Dec. No. 14 Caleb Hopkins (Campbell), 7-3 184: No. 11 Dakota Geer (Oklahoma State) Dec. No. 29 Samuel Colbray (State of Iowa), 9-4 197: No. 21 Marcus Coleman (Iowa State) pinned 11 Jay Aiello (Virginia), 5:38 197: No. 19 Thomas Penola (Purdue) Dec. No. 21 Marcus Coleman (Iowa State), 3-2 Northern Iowa in 2-3 consolation rounds 149: No. 8 Jaden Abas (Stanford) Dec. No. 23 Triston Lara (Northern Iowa), 4-1 ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW ADVERTISING 165: No. 18 Izzak Olejnik (Northern Illinois) won in SV-1 from No. 33 Austin Yant (Northern Iowa), 8-6 Hwt .: No. 15 Carter Isley (Northern Iowa) Dec. No. 16 Luke Luffman (Illinois), 7-5 Hwt .: No. 25 Nathan Traxler (Stanford) Major Dec. No. 15 Carter Isley (Northern Iowa), 10-0 Northern Iowa in consolation round 4 125: No. 15 Patrick McKee (Minnesota) Dec. No. 5 Brody Teske (Northern Iowa), 9-2 Live updates

