The ECB today released its roadmap and accompanying documents to provide the cricket network with key information on which activities will be allowed at each step of the government’s roadmap. Below is today’s full ECB statement, along with supporting documentation. Before we proceed with that statement and the documentation, Wiltshire Cricket would make the following statement:

Wiltshire Cricket statement regarding. Roadmap of the ECB:

Wiltshire Cricket welcomes the release of the ECB Roadmap as it confirms the ever-increasing confidence we have felt in recent weeks regarding the return of recreational cricket and the prospects for a truly positive summer at all levels of the world. game. We would like to point out that the information released today is at the highest level, and that over the course of next week the government will release industry-wide guidelines for sport for step 1b of its roadmap (effective from 29th March). Therefore, it is very important for everyone to be patient regarding some of the specific details that are simply not available to the ECB at this point. Over the course of next week, we expect detailed guidelines for playing out to be released by the ECB and so until then we would ask everyone not to worry too much about some of the specific details that may be missing from today’s roadmap . As always, we live in a rapidly changing world where guidance on specific issues can change regularly. There are also certain aspects of the government roadmap that we may never have specific details about and therefore the cricket network will be responsible for continuing to act as best as possible and within the spirit of governmental guidelines. For now, however, we urge everyone to look forward to further detailed guidance next week and look forward with excitement to the various stages of the season as outlined in today’s announcement.

ECB Statement – Cricket’s Return to Play – Roadmap for England and Guidance for Wales

The ECB has published its expected roadmap for the return of cricket to England from March 29, as well as guidelines for Wales.

We have worked closely with both the UK and Wales Governments to clarify what the relaxation of lockdown restrictions means for recreational cricket in England and Wales.

We know that our communities, players and volunteers will have missed the social, physical and health benefits of participating in our great game and we believe we have an important role to play in supporting the countries’ recovery from the COVID-19- pandemic.

Importantly, we also know that we have a collective responsibility to ensure the safety of our communities by ensuring compliance with both the latest government guidelines.

The purpose of the accompanying documents is to share with you the information we currently know about what the return to cricket will be like in late March to help you plan. This is based on our ongoing discussions with the government and key partners to date and information published on Gov.uk.

For Englandwe have prepared a roadmap and accompanying documents (linked below) to give you key information on what activities are allowed during each step of the roadmap. We will continue to update this document and will share these updates with you throughout the season.

For Waleswe have worked closely with Sport Wales and Cricket Wales to provide accompanying guidance.

We will continue to update the relevant information as we receive more information on the latest position in both England and Wales.