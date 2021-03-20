Hype Building for Notre Dame Football DE Commit Aiden Gobaira // UHND.com

Aiden Gobaira is currently the second lowest-rated recruit among Notre Dames 11 commitments for the class of 2022. That could change in the near future, however, as the junior defensive end is now drawing the attention of recruiting analysts across the country. his junior season has finally started at Chantilly HS in Virginia.
247Sports named Gobaira one of ten potential clients across the country to have caught the eye in the spring football season. Here’s what they had to say in their article.
Chantilly (Va.) High defensive end Aiden Gobaira has a great spring start with six sacks and 25 tackles in three games, and he’s doing it after adding 40 pounds to his frame from his second season. The 1.85 meter Gobaira is explosive, has the ability to fire the ball in an instant, has the speed to get around the edge and stacks and throws in the game. He was dominant as an edge rusher over the weekend against Alexandria (Va.) Hayfield in line with his hand on the ground and also upright. He committed himself in early February after visiting the campus at Notre Dame.
When Aiden Gobaira committed to Notre Dame a few weeks ago, we noticed that he was the kind of defensive target that Notre Dame thrived in recruiting – raw prospects just growing into their frame with great advantage. Then I thought about Ade Ogundeji. It looks like Gobaira may well be ahead of schedule as it took Ogundeji a little longer to take Gobaira’s pace between his second and junior seasons.
It will be interesting to see how much bigger Gobaira gets between now and when he reports to Notre Dame. He’s showing the ability to play the VYPER or rush-end position for Notre Dame, but if he gets much bigger he could also have a future on the strong side.
Regardless, it’s starting to become clear that he’s probably better than his current # 427 overall rankings at 247Sports and that Notre Dame’s coaching staff did a great job of identifying Gobaira early on. Their main competitor for his efforts was the Mid-Atlantic Powers – primarily Penn State. If he continues to play at the level he has shown so far this year, Notre Dame should expect more powers to try and get involved in Gobairas recruitment.
