Pipe team legend Chester Barnes dies at age 74 | Horse Racing News

Chester Barnes: “a great character, he never lacked a laugh or a joke” By Richard Birch Chester Barnes, the former England table tennis champion who became an integral part of the Martin Pipe success story that revolutionized jumping, died of a heart attack at the age of 74. A larger than life character, Barnes was an assistant during Pipe’s 15 title-winning seasons – the first in 1988-89, the last in 2004-05 – and continued to play a role in Pond House stables when Pipe’s son David took over. . Martin Pipe said, “I only spoke to him yesterday. He gave me some tips for the Triumph Hurdle, which of course was the race where it really started for all of us with Baron Blakeney in 1981. “We had a great time together. He was the hub of my life. He took me everywhere. He cheered me up when we lost and we enjoyed winning together. He will be so sadly missed, and our thoughts are with his family, his wife Jane and son Lester. “ Pipe added, “He went racing with us everywhere. He was the heart and soul of our team. I met him through table tennis and it just clicked. We had the best times in the world, really. Alan Crowhurst “title =” Martin Pipe: “He was a cheeky guy who loved punting” “class =” js-imageLoader “data-at-xn =” https://www.rp-assets.com/images/news/ 2017/12/08/34157-medium.jpeg “data-br-n =” https://www.rp-assets.com/images/news/2017/12/08/34157-medium.jpeg “data-br -m = “https://www.rp-assets.com/images/news/2017/12/08/34157-large.jpeg” data-br-w = “https://www.rp-assets.com / images /news/2017/12/08/34157-large.jpeg “data-br-xw =” https://www.rp-assets.com/images/news/2017/12/08/34157-large. jpeg “onclick =” return false; “>

Martin Pipe: “He was a cheeky guy who loved punting” Alan Crowhurst “He was a cheeky guy who loved punting, but most of all he loved racing and horses, he really loved horses. “All the jockeys who drove for us, including Peter Scudamore and Tony McCoy, have been in touch. Everyone called us. It’s a very sad day. “ Barnes operated the stable’s premium phone line, the Pipeline, and for years wrote a daily blog, ‘Chester’s Chat’, on Pipe’s website which was a mixture of information about the day’s runners and his thoughts on the night’s football. seasoned with a joke or two. David Pipe tweeted: “Very saddened by the death of Chester Barnes. A great character, he was never short of a laugh or a joke. We have enjoyed so many memorable times and he will be missed by everyone at Pond House. Our love and thoughts are with his family. “ FIRST PUBLISHED 6:10 PM, MARCH 19, 2021

