Boeheim pours in 30, No. 11 seed Orange rout Aztecs 78-62 | College





Boeheim hit three fast 3-pointers, one of which curled off a screen and fell away, to put the game out of reach. Buddy just had one of those games like he’s been playing lately, Jim Boeheim said. I’ve never had one so I don’t know what it feels like, but it looks like the basket is wide and it just took great pictures. Jordan Schakel had 17 points for the Aztecs, but the country’s third-best 3-point shooter was only 5 out of 13 from outside the arc. Top scorer Matt Mitchell also had 17 points on 8-of-19 shots for the Mountain West champions. We have had many wonderful memories over the years. We didn’t want to end it like that, Schakel said stiflingly. In a few days, I will be able to look back and be grateful. But right now it doesn’t feel right. San Diego State made it clear from the moment it picked up three 3-pointers on its first few trips across the floor that the plan was to breach Syracuse’s decades-old 2-3 zone by shooting straight over it. The problem is, the Aztecs didn’t make many. Starting with Boeheim’s own 3-pointer with 9:17 left, the Aztecs never scored again in the first half. They missed their last 10 tries from outside the arc, finishing 3 out of 20 from the three-point line in the first half, and even missed the front of a one-and-one with a few seconds to go before the break.

