ICC Under 19 Mens Cricket World Cup 2022 takes center stage





March 19, 2021, 12:35 PM

Thorough bidding process to identify locations as the West Indies prepare to host a global event ST JOHNS, Antigua Cricket West Indies (CWI) is conducting a thorough regional bidding process for Caribbean countries seeking to host the ICC Under 19 Mens Cricket World Cup, which will be held in the West Indies early next year as the countdown to the event begins. The tournament will consist of 16 teams competing over a period of one month starting in early 2022. This is the first time that the West Indies will host the event and it will likely take place in three host countries and will also include the games where future stars participate. 64 matches in the 50-over format. The teams will compete for one of eight places in the Super League stage before having a shot at the ICC U19 Mens Cricket World Cup Trophy. The remaining eight teams will compete for the ICC U19 Mens Cricket World Cup Plate. West Indies have won the tournament once before, in February 2016, when they defeated India in the final in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Ricky Skerritt, CWI chairman said:

President Skerritt added:

Countries must demonstrate their ability to host the competitions by ensuring adequate competition and training facilities, undergoing a site inspection, providing immigration, customs, medical and security support, as well as other operational and logistical requirements including accommodation for the members of the teams, match officials and broadcast crew. Once all bids have been revised, the successful hosts will be announced, which is expected within the next month. The selected candidates will have the opportunity to promote their country to more than 75 million people from all over the world. This tournament will also inject an estimated $ 10 million into the economy of each host country. Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI said:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos