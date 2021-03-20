Quick Hitters – North Carolina vs. Wisconsin (NCAA Tournament 1st Round)





Quick Hitters of North Carolina’s 85-62 loss to Wisconsin on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Extensive highlights: For the first time in his illustrious career, Roy Williams lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament. He got into the game and was 29-0 (14 wins in Kansas, 15 wins in Carolina).

This was also only the second time in program history that North Carolina lost in the Round of 64. Previously, they were 31-1. The first loss was for Harold Arceneaux and 14 th -seeded Weber State in 1999. Arceneaux (he of 36 points in that game) is a name that still haunts Tar Heel fans more than 20 years later.

After winning the 2017 National Championship, this is now the third consecutive NCAA tournament in which Carolina has lost to a lower placed team. In 2019, one seed North Carolina to five seed Auburn lost 80-97. In 2018, two North Carolina seeds from seven seeds lost Texas A&M 65-86.

Assuming none of the four chose to return, this was an unfortunate end to the North Carolina careers of seniors Garrison Brooks, Andrew Platek, KJ Smith and Walker Miller. Many thanks to those young men for choosing to be part of the UNC family.

According to in-game commentators, Carolina was the least experienced team in the entire NCAA Tournament field. Wisconsin’s starting grid, on the other hand, is older than that of the Chicago Bulls.

That seniority was especially evident in the back court where Wisconsin started a senior and a redshirt senior, while Carolina started two freshmen. The NCAA tournament, more than anywhere else, seems to favor teams led by upper-class guards.

In a season marked by double-digit deficits in the first half, we shouldn’t have expected anything else tonight. Tonight was the 13 th time in the 29 games of the season that the Tar Heels left double digits sometime in the first half.

During the ACC Tournament, Garrison Brooks was clearly bothered by his ankle injury sustained during Senior Night against Duke. While he struggled out of the field tonight (4-12), he did finish with his third double-double of the season (10 points, 10 rebounds). His full explosiveness was probably missing, but he performed admirably in his (presumably) last game in a Carolina uniform.

Based on seasonal statistics, the Tar Heels were expected to dominate Wisconsin on the glass. The exact opposite was true. The Badgers only became the third team this season to beat Carolina (37-34). Bouncing back was the only major benefit of UNC to come into play, so the lack of ability to overwhelm Wisconsin on the shelves made this essentially an un-winable affair.

However, Carolina pulled more offensive rebounds than Wisconsin (12-nine). That means the Tar Heels are closing the 2020-21 season after recovering out-offensively in just one game.

One of the game’s encouraging takeaways was the turnovers. Carolina finished with just 10. After averaging 20 turnovers per game in the last four regular season games, the Tar Heels cut that number to 11 per game in the last four games of the season. Definitely something to build on for next year.

Free throws were a season-long battle, but Carolina shot 70 percent tonight, even though it was only 7-10. The 10 free throw attempts were low for one season.

Carolina shot a respectable 5-13 (38.5 percent) from outside the arc. In a normal UNC game, where the Tar Heels can find their way in, five is just enough to keep the defense fair. The problems tonight were that Carolina couldn’t get in and on top of that, Wisconsin earned as many threes (13) as the Tar Heels tried. In fact, Brad Davison made the Badger as many as the entire Tar Heel team.

There is good news about the three-point shooting front in the form of freshman Kerwin Walton. He became the first freshman in the Roy Williams era to shoot 40 percent or more of the three-point line in a season (minimum 50 tries). His final score was 42.0 percent (58-138).

But wait, it gets better – Walton set the record for the best three-point percentage by a freshman in program history. The previous high was Jeff McInnis in 1993-94, who shot 41.5 percent (27-65). The previous high for the Roy Williams era was Kendall Marshall in 2010-11, who earned 37.7 percent of the threes (20-53).

Returning to Davison, he went away for a season-high 29 points, including those five threes. He also took advantage of Kerwin Walton guarding him in the first half with multiple blow-bys in one-on-one scenarios.

Carolina tried to settle the interior early, but couldn’t get any shots. The Tar Heels didn’t score a run until Walton’s two free throws 2:23 into play. The first field goal was a Caleb Love three nearly five minutes into the action.

I’m still trying to figure out why Walker Kessler’s putback didn’t count and the foul was whistled on the floor.

Armando Bacot’s first half line: 0-1 shoot, zero points, one rebound, one turnover, zero assists, steals or blocks in 9:50. Bacot, to his credit, caught fire after the break. He scored 15 of the Tar Heel’s first 17 points. Normally, that production would indicate a sustained Carolina run, but Wisconsin was right about UNC matching shot by shot.

Bacot finishes at 12.3 points per game to lead the team. It is the lowest team leading average since Jim Hamilton’s 11.4 in 1946-47.

The Tar Heels made 11 of their first 21 shots in the second half, a really impressive start. But Wisconsin was even more impressive, with 11 out of 15.

Sterling Manley played a total of 4:48 this season and had three blocks. Box Score Roy Williams & Garrison Brooks press conference after the game This loss ends the 2020-21 season for North Carolina.







