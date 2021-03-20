Blues shoot five game lost streak with 2-1 shootout victory over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. Vladimir Tarasenko scored the decisive goal in a shootout and the St. Louis Blues broke a five-game loss by beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Friday night.

We have finally won a match, said Tarasenko. “This is a very nice feeling. I missed this. It’s nice to be in the locker room after wins. ”

It was Tarasenko’s first victory since October 24, 2019, when he injured his shoulder. He returned for the bubble and played in four losses last summer, before playing lost streak this season only at the start of the five-game.

Tyler Bozak scored a short-handed goal on his 35th birthday to even the game in the third period. Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and helped the Blues kill a penalty in extra time.

We did it the right way, Binnington said. We played a very strong game. We were connected there and supported each other. Tracking in the D zone was very strong, breakouts were very smooth. We have to phase this out and carry it to tomorrow.

St. Louis won the shootout when Brayden Schenn and Tarasenko scored against Martin Jones. Binnington sealed it with a save against Kevin Labanc in the seventh game with one goal in seven games this season between the teams.

Ryan Donato scored his first goal in 21 games and Jones made 33 saves for the Sharks, who lost for the second straight game after taking a lead in the third period. They blew a 3-1 lead in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

It’s very disappointing to give them points, said Captain Logan Couture. I thought we had a lot of good scoring opportunities in the first two periods. If we just hit a few of those, we’ll go up more than one. Some of those odds if we go on, it’s a 2-0 or 3-0 match, not a 1-0 match.

The Sharks got their first goal of the game late in the second period after killing their second penalty for too many men on the ice.

Donato emerged from the penalty area and joined a strange stampede. He took a drop pass from Marcus Sorensen, hesitated for a moment and beat Binnington for his first goal since January 26 in Colorado.

The Blues tied the score early in the third with a short-handed goal. Kyle Clifford won a fight for the puck behind the net, then skated around the goal and sent a puck forward that deflected off Bozak’s leg to make it 1-1.

For me, the most important part of our 60 minutes is also special teams, said Sharks coach Bob Boughner. I thought our horsepower was solid, but our power play wasn’t. We had a chance to win it in overtime and didn’t and we gave up a shorty.

Jordan Binnington at the @StLouisBlues‘shootout beat the #SJSharks: “I think that’s the victory we needed now.”#stlblues pic.twitter.com/5F6uZxSFII – FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) March 20, 2021

MEDICAL REPORT

The Blues saw Jaden Schwartz back in the lineup for the first time since he sustained a lower body injury in Arizona on February 12. St. Louis then lost another forward after an injury in the first inning. Oskar Sundqvist had to be helped off the ice after Clifford’s knee hit him in the back of the left leg. Sundqvist lay for a few minutes and could not put any weight on his left leg as he returned to the locker room. He did not return to the competition and will undergo an MRI on Saturday.

Sorensen returned to the San Joses lineup after missing eight games due to an apparent false positive test for the coronavirus. The county rules require a one-day quarantine after a positive test, even if a player tests negative several times afterward as Sorensen did.

NEXT ONE

The teams will close the back-to-back with their last meeting of the regular season on Saturday evening.