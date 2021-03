Marianne Carus, whose Cricket Magazine reached young readers, dies at the age of 92

They were baffled by what Dick and Jane had done with American reading, John Grandits, Crickets’ first designer, said in a phone interview. The Caruses took a different approach with Cricket a decade later, starting with their advisory board, which they stacked with literary heavyweights, including children’s author Lloyd Alexander; Virginia Haviland, founder of the Children’s Book Division of the Library of Congress; and the novelist Isaac Bashevis Singer. (A story by Mr. Singer, about a cricket living behind a stove, inspired the name of the magazines.) The board offered advice and helped the Caruses penetrate among the librarians and educated parents they would target as subscribers . The pair also drew from the East Coast literary world to build their workforce. Marcia Leonard, an editorial assistant and their first recruit, had recently graduated from the publishing course at Radcliffe College. They hired Clifton Fadiman, a former book editor at The New Yorker, as the senior editor of Crickets. Mr. Fadiman’s regular radio and television appearances made him one of the few mid-century New York intellectuals to become a household name, and he used his extensive network of friends to fill the magazine pages: he got his friend Charles M .Schulz, the creator of Peanuts, to contribute to the first issue. In addition to Mr. Schulz, the first few issues of Cricket feature new work by Mr. Singer and Nonny Hogrogian, a two-time winner of the Caldecott Medal for Children’s Literature, as well as reprints of work by TS Eliot and Astrid Lindgren, who is Pippi Longstocking. Writers of both children’s and adult literature tried to get into the pages of Cricket; Mrs. Carus once turned down an entry by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer William Saroyan. (He took it gracefully and submitted another story, which she accepted.) Ms. Carus published several anthologies of Cricket stories and launched three more titles in the early 1990s, targeting different ages. She took the magazine from a jumble of books-filled offices above a downtown bar and later from a repurposed clock factory. Around 2000, the headquarters, with about 100 staff, moved to Chicago, although Ms. Carus, still the editor, decided to stay in LaSalle, with some of its top editors going back and forth every few days. The Caruses sold Cricket and its titles in 2011; they are still being published. Despite his fan base, Cricket never made much of a profit, a fact that didn’t seem to bother Ms. Carus. This is an idealistic endeavor, she told The Baltimore Sun. We were not trying to make money. If we were, we’d be in comics and sex manuals.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos