Andrew Bossey powers Scituate above Hanover in Patriot League football

HANOVER – After the Fall 2 season opener was canceled due to a COVID-19 quarantine, the Scituate High football team apparently decided to cram two weeks of fouls into Friday night’s delayed debut.

Not counting a kneeling to end the first half, the Sailors scored on their first eight possessions (seven touchdowns and one field goal) and pulled away from Hanover for a 49-20 victory of the Patriot League Fisher Division.

“We have a nice line of attack and some good guys,” commented coach Herb Devine. “Our O line was really playing physically tonight and our backs were running. It was good to see. We got it mixed up a bit. We didn’t throw the ball as often as in the past, but we did. able to run the ball, which always helps. “

Junior Andrew Bossey was the star, rushing 31 times for 222 yards and five touchdowns.

Understandably, Devine lost track of how many times Bossey had found the end zone.

‘Really?’ said the coach of the five scores. “Wow! I had no idea. He’s a good one. He’s running fast, he’s physical, he’s smart. He’s just a good road racer.”

Bossey scored runs from 2, 12, 1, 27 and 4 meters. He ran 13 times for 101 yards in the first quarter alone and looks like a fine replacement for graduate star Will Sheskey, a two-time Patriot Ledger All-Scholastic who raced to 2,690 yards and 38 TDs in his last two seasons.

“It’s great,” said Bossey of his breakthrough performance. “Great to (finally) get out. It will take a long time.

“It’s been 15 months since the last game. But (the wait) has brought us closer together and made us more cohesive as a group. It’s going to be a fun year.”

It was not a nice start for Hannover, which fell to 0-2. The Hawks even took a 7-6 lead when John Bertoncini raced 72 yards for a TD on Hanover’s first play of scrimmage, but the hosts simply didn’t have the ball enough to keep up with Scituate.

By the time Bossey’s 12-yard TD run made it 23-7, the Sailors had played 31 plays from scrimmage to Hanover’s four. Keegan Sullivan’s awkward recovery from a kickoff return helped in that regard, basically giving Scituate back-to-back assets in the first quarter.

“We couldn’t get off the field defensively,” said Hanover coach Chris Landolfi. “They were just a lot more physical and bigger than we are. The bottom line.”

The bright spot for Hanover – aside from Bertoncini’s big run – was the play of substitute senior quarterback Conor Munroe, who was 14 out of 18 for 188 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.

Munroe, an appeal receiver, was pushed into the lineup when the MIAA ruled that second-starter Michael Landolfi, the coach’s son, was ineligible to play this season. The Landolfi moved briefly to Florida in the fall, and the younger Landolfi played a game down there for a school before being injured.

“(The MIAA) said one game (meant) we were trying to play two football seasons,” said Chris Landolfi. “But there wasn’t even a football season here. I don’t know how they thought it. But they judged us. It’s absolutely disappointing. It has put us in a difficult situation.”

Munroe, who still carries a receiver’s number (89), seemed at ease, operating from the gun and rolling effortlessly left and right. He threw a 6-yard TD pass to Joseph Curran (5 catches for 31 yards) and a 60-yarder to sophomore David Quinlan (5 catches for 123 yards).

Munroe was at his best on Hanover’s last run of the first half, completing 6 of 7 passes for 81 yards and capping it with the 6-yard score for Curran that brought the Hawks 30-14 at the break. The bomb to Quinlan brought it to 37-20 in the third quarter.

“I thought he was doing great,” Chris Landolfi said of Munroe. ‘I’m proud of him. It’s not easy. ‘

Scituate also has a new quarterback and while junior Henry Gates wasn’t the headliner this evening, he was very effective – 8 out of 10 passed 71 yards. He spread the ball and hit Sullivan (4 catches for 29 yards), Patrick DeMatteo (3-31) and Jeremy Franzini (1-11).

Sullivan, a fast junior, was everywhere. He also ran eight times for 78 yards and two TDs – a 2-yarder and a nifty 33-yarder on which he started on the right, cut back on the left and beat two defenders to the pylon to make it 43-20 in the third quarter.

Devine said, “We’re trying to put him in places where we can get him into space, get him into different situations where we can use his speed and his speed and make teams think of him too. We do. So far. (It’s just) Game 1, but it was good to see that offensive.

Sullivan also had a choice – Bossey and James Cannon had the other two – and took that fumble at kickoff and returned it 16 yards to the Hanover 4. Two plays later, he found the end zone for a 16-7 lead, just 13 seconds after Nolan Startzell’s 27-yard field goal put Scituate ahead to stay, 9-7.

The scheme has not served Hanover. The Hawks’ Week 1 opponent Plymouth South made it to the Division 4 Finals in 2019 and Scituate was 7-4 last season after winning the Div. 5 state crown in 2018.

“We have nine sophomores starting; they are always getting better. They got better from last week,” said Chris Landolfi of finding positive points in the 0-2 start. “It’s a learning process for them. We have a few kids who haven’t played football before and who are starting. (Junior) Thao Lanagan, our middle linebacker, he’s never played. He’s going to be good. He’s working hard and he’s better.

“That’s our motto: we just have to get better every week.”