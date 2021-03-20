Texans sign former Pro Bowl RB Phillip Lindsay for a $ 3.25 million 1-year deal





Phillip Lindsay has a new soccer house. The former Pro Bowl running back signs a one-year deal with the Texans worth $ 3.25 million with $ 500,000 in incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The change of scenery is especially notable in Lindsay, who was born, grew up, attended high school and college, and spent his first four NFL seasons in the state of Colorado. His Broncos run effectively ended on Thursday, when the two sides agreed to mutually separate as the club revoked its limited free agent offer. Lindsay, ranked No. 43 in Gregg Rosenthal’s Top 101 NFL Free Agents of 2021, goes to an interesting RB room in Houston. The Texans recently brought back David Johnson with a restructured contract and then signed veteran Mark Ingram. The trio has five Pro Bowl appearances in between them. At 26, Lindsay is by far the youngest – Johnson is 29 and Ingram is 31. None of them collected 150 carriers last year, which is partly why they are in this stable together. After starting his career with a few 1,000-yard campaigns, Lindsay’s 2020 season was sidetracked by a week 1 toe sprain. He would miss five games, as well as his hold on the Broncos runway for Melvin Gordon. with 502 rushing yards, seven receptions and one touchdown, all low points in his career. However, this is not the time to count the former undeveloped free agent. Lindsay has proven during his playing days, including after a senior year of high school cut short by an ACL tear, that all he needs is for one team to give him a chance and he will produce. The only difference now is that he will have to do it in a different state.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos