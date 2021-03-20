The attitude of the youngsters is impressive: VVS Laxman | Cricket News





NEW DELHI: Former Indian batsman expressed admiration for the way India came back twice in the T20I series against England, the deciding game of which will be played on Saturday.

In his column for the Times of India, Laxman wrote: “This T20 series has already taken the hue of a classic, nothing separates India and England in Saturday’s decision-making power. catapulted them to number 2 in the rankings, playing the percentages, setting a competitive total and then defending excellently, with Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur excelling. ”

India claimed an eight-run victory in the fourth Twenty20 international on Thursday to bring the five-game run to 2-2. Shardul Thakur claimed three wickets while Hardik Pandya and Rahul Chahar took two each, while India held England at 177/8 in their 186 chase.

One of the main reasons for defeats in the first and third matches was the loss of three wickets in the first six overs. When asked to hit again, India’s approach made more sense. England., But when the ball was there to be hit, the batsmen were uninhibited, “added Laxman.

Suryakumar Yadav hit Jofra Archer for a leg of six over fine on the first ball he encountered in an international innings. Yadav hit 57 of just 31 balls and his hit included three sixes and six fours.

Suryakumar Yadav was the undisputed star, his first hit in international cricket, confirming his class and pedigree. He had to wait a long time for his chance, but immediately impressed with a spectacular hooked first-ball six from Jofra Archer. -out drive over extra coverage from an Adil Rashid googly, spoke volumes about his confidence in his strengths and his confidence In recent months, the attitude and composure of newcomers has been the most significant development in Indian cricket, with Suryakumar the latest addition that gorgeous frame, ”Laxman said.

Shreyas Iyer (37) and Rishabh Pant (30) made useful contributions and eventually scored quickly to give India enough points to defend.

Shreyas Iyer also played a special innings down in order. The Delhi Capitals captain knows he can’t always make it to his favorite position for the national team, and he’s clearly been working on expanding his repertoire. His pyrotechnics , steeped in orthodoxy, rose India to a trail when they liked maybe 15 more, “Laxman wrote.

The change of pace of Indian pacers has played a crucial role in both victories. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur mixed their deliveries to harass the hard-hitting English batsmen.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got India off to a great start with a virgin first, and Jos Buttler’s wicket in his second over, but England seemed on course with Jason Roy, and then Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes started to strike. Then Shardul Stokes and Eoin Morgan from consecutive deliveries, India was on the hunt again No praise can be too high for Hardik Pandya, who only went for 16 in his four overs and picked up two wickets in a match where the scoring percentage was well above nine. Thanks to him for being on the hard yard after major back surgery, and to bowling coach B. Arun for making sure Hardik maintains his enthusiasm for bowling. I still think India should consider an additional bowling option, Laxman added.

Laxman expressed dissatisfaction with the controversial dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav in the 4th T20I. Yadav’s pull shot sailed to a deep square leg where Dawid Malan took a tumbling low catch. While England was fourth, umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan gave out the soft signal on the field before the decision was sent to TV umpire Virender Sharma.

According to the rules, referees on the field give a ‘soft signal’ based on their intuition when there is a tight call, making a decision before asking the TV referee to watch it from different angles in slow motion. TV referees must uphold the soft signal decision unless they have convincing evidence to reverse it.

Repeats of Thursday’s incident suggested that the ball may have hit the grass, but Sharma was not fully convinced and therefore confirmed Ananthapadmanabhan’s decision.

“I believe there is a need to rethink the soft signal as a whole. How can the referee on the field say with any certainty that a catch was taken cleanly from 70 yards away when even the technology leaves itself open to interpretation,” Laxman noted. off. .

