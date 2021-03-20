Chicago’s Kat Adams has inspired many on and off the tennis court for decades

CHICAGO Former professional tennis player, executive and author, Kat Adams has been an inspiration to many on and off the pitch for years, all of which began in her tight-knit Garfield Park neighborhood.

Adams picked up her first racket at the age of 6 and started playing the sport on Chicago Park District courts around that time.

“For me it was about the culture, it was about the village that surrounded me that supported me. I had a lot of people who always lifted me up, pushed me forward, pushed me forward in every possible way, ”Adams said.

Both her parents were educators in the Chicago Public Schools system. They were very supportive of her and her siblings in the endeavor.

It was in the Martin Luther King Jr. Boys and Girls Club that Adams’s talent really started to blossom.

“When I finally got the chance to step onto the field and hit the ball over the net and into the field, I fell in love with it right away,” said Adams.

What Adams said that many don’t know is the great tennis sequence within Chicago’s Black community that goes back generations. Adams owes this legacy by making it easier to hone her craft.

“Tennis was a very vibrant sport in the 1970s, especially here in Chicago and among our black tennis groups. Chicago Prairie Tennis Club is the oldest black tennis organization, ”said Adams.

After graduating from Whitney Young High School, Adams went on to set records at Northwestern University, winning the NCAA Women’s Doubles in 1987.

Adams went on to have an illustrious professional career, winning 20 doubles titles in a career that included several matchups against the Williams sisters.

“I was the generation before Venus and Serena, I overlapped with them and played against them a few times. Serena was actually my last loss in my single game, ”said Adams.

Off the court, Adams made a bigger impact in the sport than most, taking a job as president and CEO of the US Tennis Association.

Adams broke several glass ceilings at once.

“I was the fourth woman, but as the first African-American, that was the most pressure just because I want to make sure I did the right thing to open the doors to others who come after me,” said Adams.

During her unprecedented two consecutive terms, Adams advocated diversity in the game and continues to do so to this day.

Advocacy that Adams said was not easy or was always well received.

“I’ve always felt like when I came off the podium everyone would say, ‘oh you’re so articulate.’ Well, what did you expect from me,” said Adams.

Adams said last year that the US Open saw a record number of black women compete, something Adams thinks she had a hand in.

While the sport is not that diverse nationally, Adams’s experience has always been that tennis is a sport for everyone, regardless of race and background.

“The funny thing is that when I started playing tennis, I didn’t know it wasn’t a black sport. Because my program was Black, my coaches were Black, because for the next year and a half every program I played was Black, ”said Adams.

Adams describes these experiences on and off court in her new book Own the Arena.

“All the life skills that you learn as a tennis player are the same that you need to be successful in life, which is, of course, business,” said Adams.

Today, Adams is vice president of the International Tennis Federation, appearing regularly on a New York TV talk show. Adams also runs a youth tennis program in New York to introduce the sport to inner-city youth.

“That’s something I think we as African Americans and people of color should take pride and dignity and stand up straight with regard to who we are and represent,” Adams said.

