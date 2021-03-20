Charity Hockey Game raises money for ballistic shields for the police





Tony Dia says the money from the charity game will be used to buy ballistic shields for his fallen son Anthony’s fellow Toledo police officers.

SYLVANIA, Ohio Hockey at Tam-O-Shanter is an everyday thing. But this game was special. It wasn’t about competition – it was about honoring fallen police officers and raising funds for a good cause. The parents of two police officers from Toledo were in the gallery. But their sons could not be with them. Toledo police officers Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker were both killed on duty within six months of each other. Slide in July, Stalker in January. Their families were at the Tam-O-Shanter Sports Center in Sylvania, where police officers from different departments gathered to raise money for the Officer Anthony Dia Foundation The idea actually came from one of the Detroit Police Department officers. Members on the Warthogs Charity Hockey Team say it was a no-brainer. “We’re just trying to do the best we can for people. You know it’s been a tough year for everyone. So we’re just trying to provide a release so we can go out and have a little camaraderie and raise some funds for it.” a good cause, ”said Don Egan, a player on the Warthogs Charity Hockey Team. Detroit officers gave Dia’s father, Tony Dia, and Stalker’s mother, Cosette Stalker, signed jerseys. “So special and we are honored that they are doing it and that the proceeds will go to the Anthony Dia Foundation,” said Dia. “The tragedies we’ve had, it’s just good to hit the ice. For me it’s therapy for me. Hopefully the families will see us and do something good, it’s therapy for them too,” said Kevin Sanders, a patrol of the Toledo police. The money raised will go towards buying ballistic shields for TPD. Chief George Kral insisted after Brandon Stalker’s death. “If they need it that one time, it could save someone’s life. It’s worth all the money in the world. Like I said, I hope they just sit in the trunk and rust, you know. But if they someday and I hope they can save someone’s son or daughter, ”Dia said. Dia says the goal is to raise $ 75,000 dollars in total for 50 shields. He is happy when this hockey game can make a dent in that. Thank the Toledo Police, de Detroit Police Department, and God bless them all. And may God always protect them all, ”Dia said. And let’s see who wins. It’s been a good win so far. “ The Detroit Police Department ultimately winning the game. You can still donate to the Officer Anthony Dia FoundationYou can give money through any PNC bank or through PayPal. RELATED VIDEO:

